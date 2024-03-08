Brain teaser: Are you smart enough to solve this elementary school level puzzle?

Brain teasers that involve mathematics can be a thrilling and enjoyable way to challenge your mind. Not only do they require you to think outside the box, but they also put your problem-solving skills to the test. Although some math-related questions may seem daunting at first, the process of solving them can be incredibly satisfying. The sheer joy of discovering the solution to a challenging puzzle is an experience that many people find immensely rewarding. If you are someone who enjoys solving such brain teasers, we have a puzzle that you will love. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the page 'Maths Quiz, Game and Puzzles'. The question states, "(9×5-8)=6." Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? Your time starts now… (Also Read: Viral brain teaser: Can you find the relationship between P and T in this mind-bending puzzle?)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and said that "37/6" is the solution to this puzzle. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the total weight of a dog, a duck and a rabbit in this puzzle?)

Earlier, another maths puzzle went viral on social media. It was shared on Instagram Threads by @darrengibbons.dg. The brain teaser reads, "This must be done in your head only. Take 1,000. Add 40 to it. Now, add another 1,000. Now, add another 30. Another 1,000. Now, add another 1,000. Now, add 10. What is the total?"

After this puzzle caught the attention of many people, it collected numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments to share their answers. Some people even tried to explain the puzzle.

An individual wrote, "So, no one else started by 'taking' 1000 from 0. So -1000 +40 = -960 + 1000 = 40. Then Add 30, 20, 1000, 10 = 1100."

Another said, "The 'assumption' is that 'another 1,000'. It implies adding another 1000, which would be 5000. And you know what happens when you assume."