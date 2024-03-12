Brain Teaser: Can you find the value of number 3 in this maths test without using pen and paper?

A brain teaser that was shared on Instagram’s text-based conversation app, Threads, has started a conversation about the correct answer. The maths test challenges users to find the value of the number three by analysing the pattern. What’s more, you have to solve it without using a pen and paper or a calculator. Do you think you can solve this one just by doing mental calculations? Maths Brain Teaser: Analyse the pattern and find the value of three in this puzzle. (Threads/@rombesk)

The brain teaser was shared on Threads by a user Roman Beskostõi. He often posts numerous puzzles and brain teasers to challenge his followers. In his recent share, he challenges people with a maths test. The question states that if “9=90, 8=72, 7=56, 6=42,” what is three equal to?

Can you solve this one?

Take a look at the maths brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Threads. It has since collected a flurry of likes. Many puzzle lovers even flocked to the comments section to share the answers they got after solving this brain teaser.

Check out a few comments to this brain teaser here:

“None of these equations are correct. You get an F,” joked an individual.

Another added, “12 or 18.”

“3 = 12. Divide by 10, 9, 8, 7, … 4,” expressed a third.

Many in the comments section wrote ‘12’ as the correct answer to this brain teaser. Some even claimed that ‘18’ is the correct answer.

