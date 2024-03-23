Viral brain teaser: Can you deduce who this man is looking at in a photograph?

Brain teasers are often fun to solve. They not only help you think in creative ways but also challenge your mind. Several such puzzles can keep a person busy for hours and even days. And if you are someone who likes to spend their time-solving brain teasers, we have something that will keep you engaged. This brain teaser, since being posted, has caught the attention of many and left people in search of an answer. Do you think you'll be able to solve it? (Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by removing just one matchstick?) This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page ‘Heights - for your brain & gut.’

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page ‘Heights - for your brain & gut.’ Their latest question reads, "A man is looking at a photograph of someone. His friend asks who it is. The man replies, 'Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man's father is my father's son.' Who was in the photograph?"

An individual wrote, "His brother."

A second added, "Must be a cousin."

"His brother," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Him! The man is looking at the picture."

A fifth said, "His son."

"His daughters and sons," posted a sixth.

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of many people on social media. This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'MindYourLogic'. Their latest question reads, "Mr. and Mrs. Mustard have six daughters, and each daughter has one brother. How many people are in the Mustard family?"



