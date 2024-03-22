Viral Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by removing just one matchstick?

A maths brain teaser shared on X has left people scratching their heads. The teaser challenges puzzle lovers to correct an equation by removing only one matchstick. Do you think you can solve this puzzle in five seconds or less? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this in five seconds?(X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz? Move one stick to correct this equation,” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The brain teaser shows 0-7=1. Well, this equation is technically wrong and needs to be corrected. But, here’s the catch - you can only move just one matchstick. Do you still think you will be able to solve it? If so, your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on March 21 on X. It has since collected over 1,400 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“6-7=1,” posted an individual.

Another added, “0+1=1.”

“Move horizontal stick from second number place vertical on ‘-’ sign. The equation now reads 1+0=1,” explained a third.

A fourth joined, “Make the minus a plus.”

“Move the top horizontal stick from 7 and place it vertically on the minus sign, making it a plus sign. Then, 0+1=1,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Move the top half of number 1 and insert it into the first block and make it number 8.”

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote, “0+1=1.”