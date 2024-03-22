 Viral Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by removing just one matchstick? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by removing just one matchstick?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 22, 2024 10:30 PM IST

This brain teaser that asks people to remove just one matchstick to make the given equation correct was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

A maths brain teaser shared on X has left people scratching their heads. The teaser challenges puzzle lovers to correct an equation by removing only one matchstick. Do you think you can solve this puzzle in five seconds or less?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this in five seconds?(X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Can you solve this in five seconds?(X/@ezdailyquiz)

Read| Viral Brain Teaser: Can you determine the value of 8+11? No, the answer is not 19

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz? Move one stick to correct this equation,” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The brain teaser shows 0-7=1. Well, this equation is technically wrong and needs to be corrected. But, here’s the catch - you can only move just one matchstick. Do you still think you will be able to solve it? If so, your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on March 21 on X. It has since collected over 1,400 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: Use logical reasoning to decipher which of these trucks is in motion

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“6-7=1,” posted an individual.

Another added, “0+1=1.”

“Move horizontal stick from second number place vertical on ‘-’ sign. The equation now reads 1+0=1,” explained a third.

A fourth joined, “Make the minus a plus.”

“Move the top horizontal stick from 7 and place it vertically on the minus sign, making it a plus sign. Then, 0+1=1,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth commented, “Move the top half of number 1 and insert it into the first block and make it number 8.”

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote, “0+1=1.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Viral Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by removing just one matchstick?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On