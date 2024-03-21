Brain Teaser: Use logical reasoning to decipher which of these trucks is in motion

Puzzles, riddles, and brain teasers have become a popular pastime for many people, and social media is filled with posts featuring them. If you're in search of a fun brain teaser, we've got one for you. The puzzle involves three trucks, and your task is to determine which one of them is in motion. Do you think you can solve it? How quickly can you solve this brain teaser? (Threads/@rombesk)

The brain teaser was shared on the Threads handle @rombesk with the caption, “Can you solve it?” It shows three trucks labelled A, B and C carrying liquid. A red coloured arrow also shows the direction of their movement. All you need to do is to figure out which truck among them is moving.

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Threads. It has since collected numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few comments here:

“They are all in some kind of motion. A is slowing rapidly, B is at a steady speed forward, C is accelerating!” posted an individual.

Another added, “A: Could be moving forward but breaking. You could also take it as A is possibly backing up. B: the truck is moving forward at a steady rate and the water has settled over time. C: Could have just started moving forward Answer: Could be all 3 A, B, and C.”

“All. A is stopping, and b is starting to slow down, as indicated by the bigger wave on the right side. And c is just starting to move,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “With what acceleration (a)? If a = 0, the answer Will be the B. If a>>0, it will be the C. If a<<0, it will be the A. Both B and C are going in the same ‘direction’; there is a possibility that truck A is reversing or braking.”