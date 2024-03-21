Viral Brain Teaser: Can you determine the value of 8+11? No, the answer is not 19

Are you scrolling through your social media feeds and looking for a challenging brain teaser? If so, then you landed at the right place as we have a mind-bending maths brain teaser for you. The teaser asks a seemingly simple maths question but to arrive at the correct answer you need to apply logical reasoning. Do you think you are a puzzle master? If so, solve it and prove your skills. Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find the answer to this question in five seconds or less?(X/@Rainmaker1973)

“Can you solve this classic brain teaser?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X account that goes by ‘Massimo’. This account frequently challenges people with riddles, puzzles and brain teasers.

In their recent brain teaser, they posed a question: What is 8+11? And before you jump to the conclusion, saying that it is 19, you’re wrong. You need to figure out the answer by analysing the pattern used in the puzzle.

According to the teaser, 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21. Can you solve it now based on the given hints?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on March 13 on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The teaser also received numerous likes and comments from puzzle lovers.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“This has two answers. The two answers to the puzzle are 40 and 96. For the first solution, you begin with 1 + 4 to get 5. Then, you add 2 + 5 to the first answer of 5 to reach 12. Similarly, adding 3 + 6 to 12 gives 21. In the end, 8 + 11 + 21 = 40. The quick answer, therefore, is 40, arrived at by simply adding each equation with the sum from the previous equation. The second answer is a little more complicated. One way to arrive at the answer of 5 in the first equation is to add 1 to (4 x 1). Following that rule, other equations will be solved like this: 2 + (2 x 5) = 12 3 + (3 x 6) = 21 8 + (8 x 11) = 96,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “40, I got 40. Let me know what you think. But I know I'm correct (in my head).”

“This is confusing,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “The answer is 96. Each equation follows a pattern where the sum of the two numbers equals the first number multiplied by the second number. we get 8 multiplied by 11, which equals 96.”