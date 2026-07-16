Railway attendant earning ₹14,000 pays ₹5,000 fine after AC coach passengers steal towels, bedsheets

Many train travellers don't think twice about pocketing a towel or a bedsheet, but a viral video by a YouTuber shows the real-world consequences of these actions. The video introduces an Indian Railways worker who manages AC coach linens. The employee shared the frustrating reality that he must pay out of pocket for every single item stolen during his shift. Despite his best efforts to stay vigilant and change delivery routines to track the items, passengers continue to steal. The creator shared the clip with a plea to consider these workers and demanded accountability from passengers. A YouTuber interviewing a railway attendant. (Instagram/@bihariladka)

“Thoda in logo ka bhi soche [think about them too],” YouTuber Naveen Singh wrote in a post on Instagram. The video begins with the content creator interviewing an Indian Railways employee, who explains that his primary responsibility is to distribute and collect bedsheets, towels, and blankets in AC coaches.

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In the video, the employee says that people often steal lines from trains, and he is the one who bears the burden. The man, Amit Yadav, claims that when a towel, a bedsheet, or a blanket is stolen, he ends up paying for it out of his own salary.

Yadav recalls a painful incident when he had to pay ₹5,000 from his modest ₹14,000 salary to cover the cost of missing items. He shares that while the incident made him far more vigilant, passengers still unfortunately steal the linen.

He shares that a passenger recently asked him for a towel and inquired why it had not already been provided. The employee explained that people steal them, so a towel is provided when a passenger asks for it. Even after the conversation, the passenger allegedly stole the towel from a Delhi-bound train.

The video ends with Singh slamming people for the shameful act, saying, “Please stop stealing.”