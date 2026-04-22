Indian tourists caught stealing doormat, utensils, hair dryer from Bali hotel

A video purportedly showing hotel staff in Bali removing stolen items from the luggage of a group of Indian tourists has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred on April 19 at Asvara Resort Ubud in Kelusa Village, Payangan district. Snippets from the video showing what Bali hotel staff members retrieved from the tourists' luggage. (Screengrab (X))

“INDIAN TOURISTS DO NOT LEARN. Indian tourists, who stayed at Ubud, Bali (Indonesia) were caught by hotel-staff stealing stuff from the hotel. Why would you go to a foreign country and do such a cheap act/crime?? This is embarrassing to watch as an Indian,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

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In the clip, a person off-camera is heard alleging that the tourists are from India and that they have stolen different items from the hotel. At this point, another individual adds, “Not all Indians are like that.”

As the video unfolds, the hotel staff members are seen unpacking various items from the tourists' luggage. Several other items, including towels and a storage box, are already set aside on the floor.

The Bali Times, citing local Gianyar Police, shared that the tourists had been staying at the resort since April 16. They had booked two rooms for three days and checked out on April 19.

During the check-out process, staff members discovered that several items provided to the guests were missing. They stopped the tourists from leaving and missing items were reportedly found in the guests’ luggage.

The outlet reported that the items included pool towels, bath towels, a doormat, kimono robes, a hair dryer, utensils, and a TV remote box.

“The findings were reported to management, which then halted the check-out process for clarification,” Gianyar Police spokesperson Iptu I Gusti Ngurah Suardita told the outlet.

How did social media react? The post prompted a series of remarks on social media. An individual wrote, “They can afford to travel abroad, but can't afford to buy their own spoons and towels?” Another added, “Pathetic behaviour”.

A third commented, “Such shameless people malign the name of our great country. They were not jailed there, but upon return they should be put behind bars, their passports should be permanently revoked, and they should also be put on the No FLY list of all the Airlines.” A fourth expressed, “Why do some folks behave so cheaply? Bringing embarrassment to the entire Indian community.”

Was a case filed? The police said that no case was filed against the tourists as the matter was resolved internally. Suardita said, “The issue was settled amicably, with all items returned and no further legal process pursued.”

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After the items were returned, the hotels allowed the guests to check out.