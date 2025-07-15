‘Are you allowed to steal things in India?’: Woman visiting US accused of stealing in viral video

A video of a woman being detained by police for allegedly stealing $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target has surfaced online. The bodycam footage captures the interaction between the woman, who is supposedly visiting America, and a police officer who detained her. In the clip, the officer mentions that the woman is in the US from India. A woman was detained by Illinois police allegedly for stealing items worth $1,300 while in the US. (Screengrab)

“Police were called to Target after a woman spent hours inside the store stealing items, ultimately attempting to walk out with thousands of dollars in unpaid merchandise. This is footage of the events that followed,” read the YouTube description of the video of the arrest. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the video.

In the video, a Target employee claims the woman spent several hours inside the store before trying to walk out the door with a cart filled with items.

The clip then captures the woman’s interaction with the police officers where she repeatedly keeps on saying that she can pay for the items, urging the cops to “end the matter”.

After checking the bill provided by the store, which amounts to over $1,300, the woman is taken to the police station, where she is processed. According to the video, she is charged with felony.

How did social media react?

“Being an immigrant, I can’t fathom the audacity of being a guest to this country and breaking its laws,” expressed a YouTuber user. Another added, “She is EXHAUSTING!!! The female officer handled that so well. I would have lost my mind!!!”

A third posted, “She’s playing dumb and takes American law as a joke, period. She’s so unserious.” A fourth wrote, “She’s driving me nuts. She knows what she did, but she won’t shut up!”