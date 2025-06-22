Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

HR executive steals wallets to fund international trips, arrested: ‘I love making friends abroad’

BySimran Singh
Jun 22, 2025 10:02 AM IST

A 25-year-old man in China has been arrested for stealing multiple wallets packed with cash and credit cards to support his frequent international travel.

A 25-year-old man in China has been arrested for stealing multiple wallets packed with cash and credit cards to support his frequent international travel, reported the South China Morning Post.

He confessed to the thefts, telling police he was driven by his love for travel.(Pexel)
He confessed to the thefts, telling police he was driven by his love for travel.(Pexel)

Identified only by his surname, An, the man is a graduate of a prestigious university in Shanghai and works in the human resources department of a major company in the city. Despite earning a modest salary of 10,000 yuan (approximately US$1,400) a month, An had managed to take more than 120 domestic and international trips over the past three years, according to Shanghai TV.

Police began investigating An after a job applicant, surnamed Li, reported his wallet missing following an interview at An’s company. Li later received a call from his bank notifying him that someone had used his credit card to purchase a return air ticket to a foreign country under An’s name. Li told police that he had found An’s behaviour suspicious during the interview.

Following the report, officers began connecting other similar incidents to An. One of his colleagues, Zhou, recalled losing his wallet at work, which contained 1,000 yuan (around US$140) and identity cards. Although Zhou didn’t file a police complaint at the time, believing it to be a minor issue, An later admitted to taking his wallet from the office.

Also read: ‘Bangalore is slowly killing us’: Entrepreneur couple on moving out of city after 2 years

Another case involved a man named Zhang, who said he lost his purse, containing 20,000 yuan (around US$3,000) in cash and credit cards, at Dubai International Airport. “I left my wallet on the check-in counter and went to a nearby counter to pack my luggage. When I returned two minutes later, my wallet was gone. It was so incredible,” Zhang said. Due to time constraints, Zhang did not report the incident to authorities.

Confessed to theft 

An eventually confessed to the thefts, telling police he was driven by his love for travel and the desire to showcase his adventures online. “I am good at making friends in a strange environment. We chat happily in the evening and sometimes I will have sex with them,” he said. “These are all nice encounters in my life.”

Authorities said An was planning a trip to Africa and had already received necessary vaccinations before he was apprehended.

Also read: Techie with 3 years experience disappointed with 45 LPA offer, internet says ‘Khauf khao bhai’

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / HR executive steals wallets to fund international trips, arrested: ‘I love making friends abroad’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On