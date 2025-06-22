Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Techie with 3 years experience disappointed with 45 LPA offer, internet says ‘Khauf khao bhai’

BySakshi Sah
Jun 22, 2025 08:48 AM IST

After 3 years in tech, an engineer got a 45 LPA offer, called it disappointing, and asked if it’s worth taking.

A software engineer with three years of experience has gone viral after calling a 45 LPA job offer "disappointing" and asking the internet for advice. The role is for a Member of Technical Staff (MTS) position and includes 30 lakh fixed salary, 3 lakh as bonus, and stock worth $52,000 (vested over four years).

45 LPA offer leaves engineer unimpressed.(Pexels)
45 LPA offer leaves engineer unimpressed.(Pexels)

Despite the seemingly competitive offer, the engineer explained that this brings a 0%- or possibly even a negative hike from his current salary. He also mentioned having other offers from startups but is not interested in joining those companies.

The viral post was first shared on the anonymous platform Grapevine and later reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @OnTheGrapevine. It sparked an immediate wave of reactions.

"Should I accept this? What is the typical pay? My friends for 50+ 6-8 months ago, but now they are saying this is the absolute best they can do." the post reads.

Also Read: Man with 43 lakh package looking for ‘company with great protein foods’, Grapevine’s Saumil Tripathi shares

Many people expressed surprise that someone with three years of experience was being offered what they felt was too much. Others agreed it was disappointing and said the market seems to be offering less than before.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

 

Some users said the offer was actually good in today’s job market, while others felt it didn’t match the engineer’s experience. A few shared their own salaries to compare, and many said the package looked better on paper than in reality.

Also Read: IIM Indore student offered 1 crore salary package from e-commerce company

A user @AnnualTransportation62, commented, "Disappointment from what? Khuda se khauf khao bhai, I am at 5 LPA with 2 YEO".

The post has opened up a wider conversation about salaries, expectations, and the changing job market in tech. While some feel the offer is fair given the current slowdown, others believe experienced professionals deserve better pay.

Follow Us On