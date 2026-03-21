People steal soft drink bottles from overturned truck in viral video: ‘Pure lack of humanity’

A shocking video of people looting soft drink bottles from an overturned truck has sparked massive outrage online. Instead of helping the driver, the clip shows a crowd scrambling for free crates, leaving netizens to question the complete "collapse of civic sense" and humanity in the face of an accident. Snippets from a video showing people stealing soft drink bottles. (Screengrab (X))

“A lorry overturned in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and people looted cold drink bottles despite the injured driver pleading with them not to. Such incidents are not uncommon in India. What explains this mass behaviour? Such insensitivity, for what? A few hundred rupees?” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

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Though it is unclear when or where the video was recorded, the clip is now being reshared across various social media platforms.

The viral footage captures a chaotic scene as a crowd swarms an overturned truck, with soft drink bottles scattered across the road. Instead of offering help, people are seen frantically grabbing as many crates as they can carry before fleeing the crash site. In the video, one of the onlookers is heard shouting “Loot lo, loot lo”, while some others are seen laughing.

(HT.com has not independently verified the video.)