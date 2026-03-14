Viral video: Gang steals jewellery worth $1.7 million in just one minute from Indian-American family’s store
Four individuals were charged in connection with the robbery at the high-end jewellery store in Fremont.
A video showing a group of people grabbing jewellery from a high-end store in Fremont has surfaced on social media. The surveillance footage released recently by the US Department of Justice shows the masked people robbing Kumar Jewelers, a store owned by an Indian-American family.
“Mob-style takeover”
The video, going viral on social media, shows a group of people in hoodies and masks grabbing different items from inside the jewellery store in what the authorities described as a “mob-style takeover”.
Also Read: 10 Indians arrested in US for staged armed robberies to claim immigration benefits
After quickly gathering the items, the suspects rush outside, get in their vehicles and flee. In the incident, which occurred on June 18, 2025, the suspects were seen using picks and hammers. They were also carrying backpacks.
The video captures the professional thieves smashing the glass cases at terrifying speed, taking out the jewellery and shoving it into their bags. Reportedly, they cleaned out 75-80% of the store’s inventory, valued at $1.7 million.
Social media reacts:
The video left the netizens shocked, with many commenting how the gang carried out the robbery like a tactical unit.
An individual posted, “There must be at least 20 of them!” Another expressed, “Insane. How do they steal 75% of of store items in a minute?”
Also Read: Punjab: 4 held for heist at jeweller’s house, ₹1.85 cr recovered
A third asked, “Have any of them been caught yet ? Or they’re still searching for?” According to a press release by the US Attorney's office, four Bay Area residents were charged in the store heist. A fourth social media user wrote, “Knowing that 99% of the time those thieves all drive there to commit those crimes in their personal vehicles, those stores should be investing heavily into 4K cameras out in the parking lots to capture the license plates of all the getaway cars.”
How did the heist unfold?
According to the US Attorney's Office, a grey Honda rammed into the store’s front façade to force entry. One of the suspects brandished a firearm at the store’s security guard, while another allegedly held the guard’s arms and forced him to the ground.
Dozens of masked individuals stormed the business. They used “hammers and other tools to smash display cases and grab the jewellery contained within, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $1.7 million dollars’ worth of jewellery”. After ransacking the store, the robbers left with the stolen goods and got into waiting vehicles to flee.
Who was charged?
A federal grand jury has indicted four defendants, Afatupetaiki Faasisila, 20, of San Bruno, Jose Herrada-Aragon, 20, of Concord, Andres Palestino, 19, of Concord, and Tom Parker Donegan, 19, of Fairfield, in connection with the heist.
The press release states, “If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the count of robbery.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More