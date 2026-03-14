Viral video: Gang steals jewellery worth $1.7 million in just one minute from Indian-American family’s store

The video captures the professional thieves smashing the glass cases at terrifying speed, taking out the jewellery and shoving it into their bags. Reportedly, they cleaned out 75-80% of the store’s inventory, valued at $1.7 million.

After quickly gathering the items, the suspects rush outside, get in their vehicles and flee. In the incident, which occurred on June 18, 2025, the suspects were seen using picks and hammers. They were also carrying backpacks.

The video, going viral on social media , shows a group of people in hoodies and masks grabbing different items from inside the jewellery store in what the authorities described as a “mob-style takeover”.

A video showing a group of people grabbing jewellery from a high-end store in Fremont has surfaced on social media. The surveillance footage released recently by the US Department of Justice shows the masked people robbing Kumar Jewelers, a store owned by an Indian-American family.

Social media reacts: The video left the netizens shocked, with many commenting how the gang carried out the robbery like a tactical unit.

An individual posted, “There must be at least 20 of them!” Another expressed, “Insane. How do they steal 75% of of store items in a minute?”

Also Read: Punjab: 4 held for heist at jeweller’s house, ₹1.85 cr recovered

A third asked, “Have any of them been caught yet ? Or they’re still searching for?” According to a press release by the US Attorney's office, four Bay Area residents were charged in the store heist. A fourth social media user wrote, “Knowing that 99% of the time those thieves all drive there to commit those crimes in their personal vehicles, those stores should be investing heavily into 4K cameras out in the parking lots to capture the license plates of all the getaway cars.”

How did the heist unfold? According to the US Attorney's Office, a grey Honda rammed into the store’s front façade to force entry. One of the suspects brandished a firearm at the store’s security guard, while another allegedly held the guard’s arms and forced him to the ground.

Dozens of masked individuals stormed the business. They used “hammers and other tools to smash display cases and grab the jewellery contained within, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $1.7 million dollars’ worth of jewellery”. After ransacking the store, the robbers left with the stolen goods and got into waiting vehicles to flee.

Who was charged? A federal grand jury has indicted four defendants, Afatupetaiki Faasisila, 20, of San Bruno, Jose Herrada-Aragon, 20, of Concord, Andres Palestino, 19, of Concord, and Tom Parker Donegan, 19, of Fairfield, in connection with the heist.

The press release states, “If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the count of robbery.”