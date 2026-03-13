Edit Profile
    Punjab: 4 held for heist at jeweller’s house, ₹1.85 cr recovered

    The police also recovered a significant portion of the looted property, including approximately 32 lakh in cash, about 1.3 kg of gold and silver jewellery, and a SUV.

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 6:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, GURDASPUR
    The Gurdaspur police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four accused involved in a robbery at a jeweller’s house and recovered looted property worth 1.85 crore.

    A case was registered at the Gurdaspur police station under relevant sections of law, and a special investigation team was constituted to trace the culprits. (HT Photo)
    The arrested accused have been identified as Rajbir Singh alias Raja and Balwinder Singh alias Butta, both residents of Dhiman village in Batala, Simarjit Singh alias Simma, a resident of Bhagwanpura Colony in Batala, and Kulbir Singh, a resident of the police station Kotli Surat Mallian in Batala.

    According to Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police Aditya, the robbery took place on March 5, when unidentified individuals barged into the residence of a jeweller in the Gurdaspur city area and fled after looting gold, silver, cash and a vehicle.

    “Following the incident, a case was registered at the police station city under relevant sections of law, and a special investigation team was constituted to trace the culprits. Using a combination of human intelligence and technical inputs, the police team succeeded in identifying and arresting four accused involved in the crime,” the SSP said.

    The police also recovered a significant portion of the looted property, including approximately 32 lakh in cash, about 1.3 kg of gold and silver jewellery, and the SUV, the SSP added.

    Police officials stated that further investigation into the case is ongoing, and efforts are being made to recover the remaining stolen property and identify any other individuals involved in the robbery.

