Nashik, Several mild tremors have been reported in Maharashtra's Nashik district between Saturday morning and the early hours of Sunday, though these have not caused any loss of life or major damage to property, officials said here. Mild tremors reported over past two days in some Nashik talukas; no loss of life or property damage

In view of these tremors, the administration has given instructions to check dangerous buildings, with focus on areas where there is a possibility of landslides, Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad said at a press conference here.

The magnitude of these tremors was around 3.6, the Nashik-based Maharashtra Engineering & Research Institute said.

Apart from the ones felt in Surgana taluka on Saturday morning, more tremors were felt in Kalwan, Surgana, Dindori and Peth talukas between late Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The district disaster management officer said mild tremors were felt at around 11.56 pm on Saturday in Dalwat in Kalwan taluka as well as Nanashi and Badgicha Pada areas in Dindori taluka.

Mild tremors were also felt in Shivshet village area in Peth taluka at around 2.44 am.

"Tremors were felt in Surgana city and Borgaon area at around 11.55 pm on Saturday, and in Sarad, Chikhli and Borgaon areas at around 2.45 am on Sunday," the district disaster management officer said.

Cracks have developed in the walls of government 'ashramshala' at Sarad, another official added.

Collector Prasad said there are some fault lines in the western parts of Nashik that cause such tremors, while heavy rains, which had created pressure after percolating into the ground, may have also played a part.

These are not the mainshock but earthquake swarm, he said, adding tremors can be sometimes experienced in such earthquake swarm-hit areas for days, weeks or longer periods.

Citizens should follow the instructions given by authorized agencies, Prasad added.

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