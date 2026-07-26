Teachers key to protecting students from social media misinformation: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that teachers have a crucial responsibility to protect students from misinformation in the age of social media, asserting that every student has talent that must be nurtured and guided in the right direction. CM Yogi Adityanath launched Mukhya Mantri Shikshak Cashless Yojana for faculty members of universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh, at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra on Sunday. (HT)

The chief minister was addressing a function at the Khandari campus of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, where he launched the Mukhya Mantri Shikshak Cashless Yojana for faculty members of universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The scheme is expected to benefit around 10 lakh teaching and academic staff in the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the higher education department and Punjab National Bank for a social security guarantee scheme. Under the agreement, teachers will receive personal accident insurance cover of ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore in the event of an air accident.

“The role of teachers has always been held in high esteem in India since ancient times because they shape students’ abilities and instil values that contribute to nation-building. A teacher’s responsibility is not confined to completing the syllabus but also to guiding students in the right direction,” Adityanath said.

Expressing concern over the declining academic atmosphere in educational institutions, he said libraries no longer witness the footfall of students and teachers as they once did. He urged teachers to cultivate students’ interest in learning from the very first day of the academic session so that they develop the habit of seeking knowledge.

The chief minister said nearly 60% of students rely on smartphones and social media for information, making it essential that they have access to authentic content. “Much of the information available on social media is not true, yet students often believe incorrect information,” he said, adding that newspapers had played a constructive role during India’s freedom movement.

“Most of the information in newspapers and on electronic media is accountable because those behind it are known. However, misleading content on social media can promote lawlessness and bitterness in society. Artificial intelligence and social media are realities of the present and cannot be ignored, but they must be used constructively for the benefit of society,” he said.

Adityanath said teachers have an important responsibility to counter attempts to spread misinformation against national interests and to make students aware of what he described as conspiracies propagated on social media by anti-national forces. He alleged that such forces become active whenever India progresses and use these platforms to spread hatred, confusion and disorder. “Foreign invasions took place when India was at the height of its prosperity and power,” he said.

“We are a nation which had universities like Nalanda and Takshila when the world was living in darkness of ignorance and respect to teachers made the nation grow. Thus, universities need to become centres for research, patriotism and success stories to inspire youth,” the chief minister said.

Addressing the teaching fraternity, Adityanath said the Mukhya Mantri Shikshak Cashless Yojana would benefit teachers and their families, adding that their health and dignity were among his government’s priorities. He also announced that the scheme would be extended to teachers of self-financed and private universities, describing it as his “Guru Dakshina” ahead of Guru Purnima.

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Agra in-charge minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University vice-chancellor Prof Ashu Rani were present at the event.