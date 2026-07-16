Mitch McConnell health update: Why Elaine Chao's hospital mask sparked fresh online speculation

She went on to claim the mask was “more evidence” that McConnell’s health was worse than publicly known. Loomer also questioned why Chao was not wearing a mask in a photo released by McConnell’s staff earlier this week. She added: “Just more evidence it was an AI photo or an older photo.”

In her July 15 post, Loomer wrote: “Mitch McConnell’s wife Coco Chao was seen leaving the hospital today to visit her husband while wearing a mask. Who on earth is still wearing a mask?”

Questions about Mitch McConnell’s health resurfaced on Wednesday after political commentator Laura Loomer shared a photo of his wife, Elaine Chao, wearing a mask while visiting him. In a post on X, Loomer suggested the image raised fresh doubts about the Kentucky senator’s condition and renewed her claims that a recently released photo of McConnell may not have been taken when his staff said it was. However, McConnell’s office has not announced any new change in his health status, and he remains in rehabilitation following a recent hospitalization.

The post is the latest in a series of messages from Loomer questioning McConnell’s condition. Over the past several days, she has repeatedly claimed that a hospital photo released by his team was altered or generated using artificial intelligence, while also criticizing details visible in the image.

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Mitch McConnell rehabilitation update The discussion began after McConnell’s office released a photo of the senator in a hospital bed alongside Chao and a written statement about his recovery. The image was shared following weeks of online speculation about his health after he was found unconscious at his Capitol Hill home in June and later treated for a mild case of pneumonia. McConnell said doctors found no evidence of a stroke, heart attack, tumor, or concussion and confirmed he was continuing rehabilitation.

While Loomer and some conservative commentators have continued to question the photo, digital forensic experts cited by The Washington Post found no evidence that the image was AI-generated. McConnell’s allies have also rejected claims that he is seriously incapacitated.

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As of July 15, McConnell has not returned to Senate duties, but there has been no official confirmation supporting claims that his condition is worse than what his office has publicly disclosed.