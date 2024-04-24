 Who is Karen McDougal? Key witness in Trump's hush money trial - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Karen McDougal? Key witness in Trump's hush money trial

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 05:50 PM IST

Donald Trump was secretly taped by his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussing payments to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

As Donald Trump's hush money trial enters week two lawyers are gearing up to interrogate witnesses, and on top of the list is former Playboy model, Karen McDougal.

Donald Trump was secretly taped by his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussing payments to Playboy model Karen McDougal, with whom he allegedly had an affair, and the recording is in FBI hands.(AFP)
Donald Trump was secretly taped by his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussing payments to Playboy model Karen McDougal, with whom he allegedly had an affair, and the recording is in FBI hands.(AFP)

Although Trump's charges don't directly implicate Karen, her potential testimony adds intrigue to the trial.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Who is Karen McDougal?

Karen is a former Playboy model and claims she had an affair with Trump for 10 months in 2006. He has been accused of getting his lawyer Michael Cohen to negotiate a ‘catch and kill’ deal with McDougal via US tabloid National Enquirer. It's been alleged that tabloid paid the playboy model $150,000 for the rights to her story, which Trump tacitly funded through Cohen.

Unaware of the specifics of the deal Karen later sued the tabloid which was also fined $187,500 by the Federal Election Commission for issuing the payment with the intent of influencing the election.

"AMI (owner of National Enquirer) lied to me, made empty promises and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me," McDougal said in a statement. "I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives and its lawyers."

How will Karen's testimony impact Trump's case?

National Enquirer's former owner David Pecker will be questioned over tabloid's “catch-and-kill” strategy which focussed on company's tactic of routinely paying for scandalous stories that it didn’t publish. These stories included anti-Trump stories that were purchased and not published.

As AMI CEO, in 2015 Pecker allegedly met Trump and his personal lawyer, Cohen, to “help deal with negative stories about Trump” by purchasing them and not publishing them.

Facts around Karen's story will prove prosecution's argument that Trump had been working hand in glove with tabloids to scuttle negative news.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Who is Karen McDougal? Key witness in Trump's hush money trial
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On