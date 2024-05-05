Donald Trump mocks Fani Willis as ‘a real beauty’, says daughter-in-law Lara wouldn't have married to son Eric if…

After Donald Trump's ex-aide Hope Hicks testified in court that he told her to deny an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, the former US president addressed a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago and blasted prosecutors for threatening to send him to jail. Following the first week of his hush money trial in New York, Trump returned on Friday night to his Florida home, where some 400 legislators and contributors attended a luncheon.(X)

Following the first week of his hush money trial in New York, Trump returned on Friday night to his Florida home, where some 400 legislators and contributors attended a luncheon.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During his ninety-minute speech, he expressed surprise at becoming the first former president to face criminal charges.

Accusing Joe Biden and other Democrats of running a "Gestapo administration", Trump slammed Fulton County DA Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith.

On Friday, team led by special counsel Smith acknowledged that certain evidence in the case against Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents at his Florida residence may not be in the same order FBI agents discovered it when they searched the Mar-a-Lago compound in August 2022.

The presumed Republican nominee is facing 88 criminal accusations in four different state and federal cases, including one under Willis for allegedly interfering with the outcomes of the 2020 election in Georgia.

In March, Willis was compelled to fire her special prosecutor Nathan Wade after it was discovered that she had a relationship with him during her pursuit of the case.

Also Read: Donald Trump slams Hush Money trial as ‘witch hunt’, calls out ‘crooked’ Joe Biden in new post

Trump says Lara 'wouldn't have joined the family' if…

While he hurled abuses at Smith, he jokingly called Willis “a real beauty'”.

The GOP leader further made light of the fact that Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, would never have married his son Eric if she had known that he could go to prison.

"Once I got indicted, I said holy s***, I just got indicted. Me, I got indicted," he stated, according to Daily Mail. "In fact, Lara, if she knew I got indicted, she probably wouldn't have joined the family."

Addressing the gathering, he likened himself to notorious Chicago gangster AI Capone and even provided a few hints about his potential vice presidential running mate. As he praised beleaguered House Speaker Mike Johnson, he directed Republican detractors to "leave him alone".

Trump talked about Rep Elise Stefanik who came into limelight for grilling Ivy League college heads over handling of anti-Semitism on campus. “Everybody said she's going to be the vice-presidential candidate."

He then called Senator Tim Scott “one of the greatest surrogates” and hailed Senator JD Vance of Ohio as “incredible”.

Trump didn't stop there, he went on to address North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as “really impressive” and his 2016 Republican rival “Little Marco” Rubio as a “talented guy”.

Stressing that there is no dearth of volunteers to be his VP, he asserted: “I've got 50 people calling me, begging me 'I'll cut off my right arm, sir. Please, I want to be the vice president.”

Trump asks attendees to make $1 million donation right now

In the past two years, Trump has faced legal costs of $500 million in fines, judgments, and legal expenditures. According to a Reuters report, Trump has raised less money than Joe Biden by over $30 million.

In an effort to make up for lost momentum, Trump promised his audience on Saturday that he will allow anyone who donates $1 million to the Republican Party to come up and speak.

Two donors, who quickly made the payment, approached the platform, with one declaring to the assembly, "Donald J. Trump is the person that God has chosen."