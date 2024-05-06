 Donald Trump compares Biden administration to ‘Gestapo’: ‘Grossly incompetent’ - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Donald Trump compares Biden administration to ‘Gestapo’: ‘Grossly incompetent’

BySumanti Sen
May 06, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Donald Trump has compared president Joe Biden’s administration to the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police force

Donald Trump has compared president Joe Biden’s administration to the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police force. Biden made the remarks while addressing attendees at a private donor event in Florida on May 4, at his Mar-a-Lago Club.

Donald Trump compared Biden administration to ‘Gestapo' (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)
Donald Trump compared Biden administration to ‘Gestapo' (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

Trump made the remarks while addressing his mounting legal troubles. “These people are running a Gestapo administration,” Trump said, as reported by NBC News. “And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win in their opinion.”

“Once I got indicted, I said, well, now the gloves have to come off,” Trump added. He called Biden “the worst president in the history of our country.” “He’s grossly incompetent. He’s crooked as hell. He’s the Manchurian candidate,” the former president said.

Trump also said during the address that he “doesn’t care” about the legal woes. "If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago Club, according to NBC News.

Trump described how charges shocked him. “Once I got indicted, I said, Holy s---. I just got indicted. Me. I got indicted," Trump said.”

Who were the Gestapo?

According to Jewish Virtual Library, the Gestapo “was the secret police of Nazi Germany, and its main tool of oppression and destruction, which persecuted Germans, opponents of the regime, and Jews. It later played a central role in helping carry out the Nazi's "Final Solution”.”

“The Gestapo was formally organized after the Nazis seized power in 1933. Hermann Göring, the Prussian minister of the interior, detached the espionage and political units of the Prussian police and proceeded to staff them with thousands of Nazis. On April 26, 1933, Göring became the commander of this new force that was given power to shadow, arrest, interrogate, and intern any "enemies" of the state,” it adds.

Donald Trump compares Biden administration to 'Gestapo': 'Grossly incompetent'
