Donald Trump seemingly unbothered by legal troubles, ‘doesn’t care' about indictments: ‘Life is life’

Donald Trump is seemingly unbothered by his legal troubles and indictments amid his hush money trial. The former president declared while addressing attendees at a private donor event in Florida on May 4 that he “doesn’t care.” Donald Trump is seemingly unbothered by legal troubles (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

"If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago Club, according to NBC News.

Trump went on to describe how the charges against him shocked him. “Once I got indicted, I said, Holy s---. I just got indicted. Me. I got indicted," Trump said.”

At the event, Trump also slammed Joe Biden, claiming the president has been "running a Gestapo administration.” “And it's the only thing they have. And it's the only way they're going to win in their opinion,” Trump said.

"Once I got indicted, I said, well, now the gloves have to come off," Trump said, adding that Biden is the "the worst president in the history of our country.” “He's grossly incompetent. He's crooked as hell. He's the Manchurian candidate, he accepts massive amounts of money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine, and many other countries,” he said.

‘Despicable and insulting comments about the Holocaust’

CNN reported that the event was attended by hundreds and $40,000 or more was donated by many. Among people seen on the stage were South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

Trump went on to refer to Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting two federal cases against him, as an "evil thug" and "deranged." Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer later blasted Trump, saying his campaign "is about him. His fury, his revenge, his lies, and his retribution."

"Trump is once again making despicable and insulting comments about the Holocaust, while in the same breath attacking law enforcement, celebrating political violence, and threatening our democracy," Singer said.