Does Britney Spears' family want to visit her amid mental health concerns and hotel drama?

The 42-year-old singer, Britney Spears, made headlines on Thursday when she was seen limping out of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles covered in a blanket while being led by an escort to the emergency services. Britney Spears family allegedly ‘unable to go near her’ amidst hotel drama(Mario Anzuoni/File Photo/REUTERS)

Britney Spears' family ‘unable’ to visit her

The singer said that the incident was caused by her estranged mother, Lynne Spears. Amidst all this drama, the singer's close aides said she needed conservatorship for own safety and her family is “unable to go near her”.

Page Six was informed by an insider close to Spears about concerns regarding her mental health and her separation from her family, saying, “It will be even harder now to get Britney under any kind of control.”

“Her family can’t go near her... I worry that everyone else who comes into her orbit only wants her money.

“It’s an absolute tragedy, and there is just absolutely no way for it to end well.”

Spears has been estranged from her father, Jamie Spears, 71, following the legal battle to cancel the 13-year conservatorship agreement, which a judge terminated in November 2021.

A source well-versed about the situation told Page Six, “So many, many, many guardrails were put into place (in her conservatorship)—some could say a few too many, and perhaps for a little too long—but now that every last one of them has been removed the world is getting to see what Britney is like when left to her own devices and it’s not good.”

Britney Spears talks about hotel incident, blasts paramedics

Spears has claimed that paramedics were only called to the hotel because she had a sprained ankle, despite numerous reports claiming she had battled with her purported ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

The pop icon added that paramedics entered the hotel “illegally.”

According to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, Britney Spears did not require hospitalisation despite the fact that paramedics were called to the scene.

Additionally, according to TMZ sources, during a night of partying at the hotel, Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, got into an angry dispute that allegedly escalated to violent altercations.

After her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears was said to be becoming closer to her ex-housekeeper, Paul, which raised questions about her wellbeing. Fans and acquaintances were alarmed by Paul's criminal history, which included convictions for misdemeanors and a felony involving a minor.