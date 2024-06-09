Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism at luxury Beverly Hills hotel, taken away in handcuffs

Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism on Saturday. The 25-year-old boxer was led away in cuffs by cops at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, per TMZ. A representative for the luxury hotel said that Garcia did more than $15,000 in damages according to Lt. Chris Coulter. California law states that vandalism carries a felony charge if damages exceed $400. Lightweight champion boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for felony vandalism(Getty Images via AFP)

Boxing star Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism

Garcia was arrested around 8:45 p.m. ET and taken to the police station after authorities received a call from the hotel, said Coulter, adding that the boxing star had “medical complaints” and was taken to a hospital, where he was released.

Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez, told the outlet that “[Ryan] was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication.”

The arrest comes at turbulent times for Garcia, who is at the centre of another scandal. The controversial boxer faces a possible suspension on grounds of testing positive for the use of PEDs on the day before and of his bout against Devin Haney.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Garcia was seen wearing a helmet as authorities walked him out of the hotel and to a squad car. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that nearly a dozen police cars were outside the hotel at the time.

This is not the first time that the lightweight champion had a run-in with the law. On Wednesday, authorities conducted a welfare check on Garcia following a family member's apprehension about his well-being.

However, a law enforcement source told the outlet that the police responded to the hotel in the early evening and determined that the pro boxer was fine. Authorities also noted that no other crimes had been committed. Following the incident, Garcia was seen with his brother Sean on Rodeo Drive.