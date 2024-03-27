Boxer Ryan Garcia reveals if he predicted Baltimore bridge collapse: ‘When I was tweeting…’

Boxer Ryan Garcia, who is known for his contentious social media posts and shocking interviews, recently made headlines when an old deleted tweet purportedly of his went viral on X. Reacting to video stating that Ryan predicted the catastrophe, the boxer said it is not him, adding that “who knows but God, the Holy Spirit speaking thru me.”(AP)

On Tuesday, the United States saw a catastrophic event when a huge cargo ship collided with Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to the collapse of the entire bridge into the Patapsco River.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following the mishap, eight construction workers were reported missing but two of them were rescued following an intense search and rescue operation. The authorities are now looking for six others who are presumed dead.

Meanwhile, a video, claiming that Garcia predicted the Baltimore tragedy before it even happened, went viral on TikTok as well as X.

The video displayed a now-deleted tweet from the boxer, stating, "Something bad is going to happen in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26th, 2024."

While the video has received millions of views, it is yet to be confirmed if the viral tweet is fake or real.

Several X users raised a question about the authenticity of the tweet, with one saying this "can't be real".

“He didn’t tweet about Baltimore. He tweeted about a big earthquake happening in June though,” another user commented.

Also Read: All-Indian crew on container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge

Ryan Garcia offers condolences to the victims of Baltimore tragedy

Taking to X on Tuesday, the 25-year-old boxer sent condolences to the people affected by this mishap.

He further asked if the crew on the ship alerted the authorities in order to avert the tragedy.

Stating that the bridge collapsed “fairly fast”, he said: “My heart goes out to the people who are injured and affected by this tragedy.”

Also Read: Baltimore bridge collapse: Who are the ‘presumed dead’ people?

Ryan Garcia reacts to rumours about Baltimore bridge collapse prediction

Reacting to video stating that Ryan predicted the catastrophe, the boxer said it is not him, adding that “who knows but God, the Holy Spirit speaking thru me.”

He went on to claim that half of his tweets had been removed and that he typically forgets what he says.

Garcia has not confirmed if he made the viral tweet or it is fan edit.

When one X user asked him, “You really think that you are some sort of chosen one?” He responded, saying: “I don’t determine that only God, I just pray I do things according to his will.”

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed repercussions for anyone who found responsible for the Baltimore bridge collapse.