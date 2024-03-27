Baltimore bridge collapse: Who are the ‘presumed dead’ people?

Early Tuesday morning, Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, leading to a devastating accident that has left six individuals unaccounted for. Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2024. Maryland National Guard/Handout via REUTERS.(via REUTERS)

This group of labourers, who have been deployed by authorities on the mission of reviving roads after potholes, are proclaimed dead as officials from the government and medical bodies make the statement.

On Tuesday, David T. Efron, spokesperson of R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, in the health system of the University of Maryland, was the one to brief the media. He went through the elements that brought about the assumption of the death of the lost crew members, providing the span of the bridge and the frigid temperatures of the water, as well.

Efron stated, “It doesn’t take very long for someone to feel the effects of [the water’s] temperature,” underscoring the perilous conditions the crew faced.

Who are the victims of Baltimore bridge collapse? Here's what we know so far

At the time of writing this article, limited information has surfaced regarding the survivors and victims. Jesús Campos, a fellow construction worker, shared with the Baltimore Banner his connection to the missing crew, revealing that they hailed from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

On a Tues afternoon the piercing news came alive on CNN from a council member of Baltimore City named Phylicia Porter to the effect that a body had been found. However, the Coast Guard notes that there is no official confirmation of this creation since they are spearheading the search operations.

In addition, these efforts enabled the recovery of two injured individuals, one becoming a patient at the Cowley Shock Trauma Center and being subsequently discharged.

The event occurred when the 6 individuals were busy with the masonry and pothole repairs of the bridge under construction. The freighter (985 feet long) came into a collision with the bridge (the Patapsco River bridge is highest point 185 feet above the Patapsco River), which is 185 feet above the Patapsco River at its highest point. The list of presumed deaths includes a 15 year veteran of the construction company, Miguel Luna, and two relatively young men from Guatemala who worked for a company for 15 years as reported by their foreign ministry.

Gustavo Torres, the executive director of CASA, an organization serving the Latino and immigrant community, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of Luna, “a longtime member of our CASA family, adding an even deeper layer of sorrow to this already grievous situation.”

Maryland is currently under a state of emergency, as declared by Governor Wes Moore. Moore has also communicated the state’s close collaboration with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is actively involved in the ongoing investigation of this tragic event.