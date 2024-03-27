Baltimore bridge collapse: Search operation suspended, 6 presumed dead after cargo ship crash | 10 updates

Six people, who had gone missing after a cargo ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore early on Tuesday, were presumed dead, officials said. Colonel Roland L Butler Jr., superintendent for Maryland State Police, on Tuesday evening said emergency workers were suspending the search operations for the six people until the next day. Members of the US Coast Guard patrol near the cargo ship Dali as it sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shipping company Maersk confirmed that the Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ that rammed into the Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse almost entirely and sending cars and people plunging into the river below, was manned entirely by a crew of Indians.

“Based on the length of time that we've gone in this search... (and) the water temperature... at this point we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive,” news agency AP quoted Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath a saying.

US President Joe Biden said the government will pay the full cost to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, one of the nation's busiest arteries.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Latest updates

Maryland’s governor Wes Moore said the ship’s crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span. “These people are heroes,” Moore said. “They saved lives last night.” Colonel Roland L Butler Jr. announced that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He added that the search was being put on hold and divers would return to the site at 6am on Wednesday, when challenging overnight conditions might improve.

