Baltimore bridge collapses after being struck by ship, 7 people in the water

A shocking video has revealed the moment a bridge in Baltimore, Md., partially crumbling after being struck by a container ship. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, March 26, shortly before 1:30 am. A video shows a Baltimore bridge collapsing after being struck by a ship (@rawsalerts/X)

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is 3 km long and is part of the I-95 interstate. It is the main north–south highway on the US's east coast, and runs from Miami, Florida to Maine.

The bridge collapsed after a vessel violently crashed into it, and fell into the Patapsco River. “All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority wrote on X.

Traffic came to a sudden halt. Several drivers had to be detoured.

Reports on X have said that several agencies, including the Coast Guard and fire department, have declared a mass casualty incident now. A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson has also confirmed that the collapse is a “mass casualty event,” according to BBC.

‘Seven individuals and several vehicles' have fallen into the river

Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department, confirmed to BBC that "as many as seven individuals and several vehicles" have fallen into the river. A multi-agency rescue operation is underway at the moment. It is being led by the fire department, which is collaborating with the US Coastguard and other Maryland agencies.

The Maryland Transport Authority has confirmed that every lane in both directions have been closed, and traffic is now being diverted either along the I-95 interstate through the city, or harbour tunnel.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has said that he is aware of the tragic incident. He also said that he is in touch with local authorities. "I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge... Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway,” Scott said.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties. However, Baltimore's city police said that some workers are likely in the water after the bridge’s collapse.

Baltimore County executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr, wrote on X, “I am aware of the situation at the Key Bridge and remain in regular communication with my Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Operations. I’m also in contact w/ the Mayor of Baltimore and the Anne Arundel Co. Exec. Rescue efforts are underway. Please pray for those impacted.”