Netizens find uncanny similarities between Baltimore bridge collapse and scene from Leave the World Behind

A huge cargo ship collided with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26. As a result, the massive 1.6-mile structure crumbled into the river. A Coast Guard official has said that six people are presumed dead. Netizens have found uncanny similarities between the Baltimore bridge collapse and a scene from Leave the World Behind (AP/PTI)(AP)

As search operations are on, X users have noted the uncanny resemblance the incident has to a 2023 Netflix film called Leave the World Behind, where a cyberattack causes a massive container ship to lose power & crash. A user wrote on X, “With the horrific collapse of the #KeyBridge in #Baltimore earlier, I couldn't help but be reminded of this scene from the film "Leave The World Behind", produced by the Obamas. A massive oil tanker runs ashore after a cyber attack shuts down navigation systems. Anyone else?”

Another wrote, “For those of you that don't know.... The Francis Scott Key bridge is the same bridge event that took place in the Netflix movie "Leave the World Behind". The production company is owned by the Obamas.”

One user shared a conspiracy theory, saying, “Oh my God. This can’t be coincidence. The Ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was headed to Sri Lanka. The flag of Sri Lanka is a Lion. The Ship in the opening scene of Barrack Obama’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ is named WHITE LION.”

“Can we please all watch the movie Leave the World Behind and compare notes to now? Like wtf,” one user exclaimed.

What is the film about?

The American apocalyptic psychological thriller film was written and directed by Sam Esmail. It was executive-produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama through their Higher Ground Productions banner.

A summary of Leave the World Behind, penned by Nick Riganas and shared on IMDb, reads, “Bearing grim news of an unknown enemy and the shocking certainty that the city succumbs to chaos, a sharp-dressed stranger and his young companion disrupt Amanda and Clay's much-needed family vacation. But the information the unwanted couple brings is inconceivable. Now, a complex, multilevel mystery unfolds before everyone's eyes, whether they like it or not. After all, the unsuspecting tourists have already encountered a series of mysterious, logic-defying incidents during their brief stay.”

It adds, “As a result, vague disbelief and a palpable sense of threat ratchet up the tension, rendering modern technology unreliable. And the question remains. In a rapidly disintegrating world where nothing makes sense, what can you do to protect your own and what used to be your cherished ordinary life?”

The victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse include Mexican and Guatemalan nationals. The six of them are construction workers who were busy filling potholes on the surface of the bridge when the tragedy took place.

Search divers are set to return to the waters on Wednesday, March 27, to look for remains of the six workers who are now presumed to have died. According to Maryland state police and the US Coast Guard officials, search efforts could not be continued overnight as diminished visibility and dangerous currents in the channel made it risky.