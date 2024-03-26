Baltimore Bridge Live Updates: Indian crew aboard Dali ship 'safe', Biden delivers key speech
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed and several vehicles may have fallen into the river below after a container ship collided with it. The ship caught fire, emitting thick black smoke. Emergency responders are searching for at least seven people in the water. Kevin Cartwright from the Baltimore Fire Department described the situation as a "dire emergency" and a "developing mass casualty event." The incident occurred over the Patapsco River, a key shipping artery, and the bridge is named after the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Biden says will visit Baltimore as 'quickly as he can'
Confirming that rescue and search operation is underway, US President Joe Bidden said that the government will provide all federal sources assistance to Maryland.
Calling the Baltimore bridge one of the “most important elements for the economy in the Northeast”, he said that he will visit the city in Maryland “as quickly as he can”.
He said he will work with all the Congress members to ensure that Maryland gets all the support and assistance required.
“We're not leaving until this job gets done,” he asserted.
Biden delivers key address after bridge collapse
President Joe Biden has started addressing the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore from the White House.
His speech comes ahead of his scheduled trip to North Carolina. Vice President Kamala Harris will accompany him on the trip.
Ship owner says no pollution caused by bridge collision
The Dali ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore, but no pollution was detected, according to the vessel's owner.
"All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries," the company said, adding that “there has also been no pollution”.
Minnesota Gov. offers resources to Maryland following collapse
Calling the Baltimore tragedy "heart-wrenching", Minnesota Governor Tim Walz offered the people of Maryland resources.
"As we pray for the people of Maryland, we're offering any resources they may need as they grapple with this tragedy," he wrote on X.
Baltimore sports teams, players react to bridge collapse
As Baltimore witnessed a massive tragedy on Tuesday, sports teams and several players have tweeted a message of support.
The Orioles baseball team wrote on X called Baltimore “a tight knit and resilient city”, adding that “Together we’ll get through this”.
Ravens American football team said in a tweet that Baltimore community “will stand together in the aftermath of this event”.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said his “heart, thoughts and prayers are with” those affected.
Joe Biden to speak on Baltimore mishap at 12.30 pm
US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Baltimore tragedy at 12:30 pm (local time), the White House has said.
It comes after the POTUS held a meeting with key officials and ordered all federal resources to be made available to the bridge response efforts.
Biden says 'every federal resource' available to assist rescue ops
US President Joe Biden has responded to the Baltimore mishap, stating that he had convened senior members of his staff for a briefing.
“I’ve directed my administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident,” he wrote on X.
Maryland Governor issues message of support
Maryland Governor Wes Moore also said that response teams “are doing everything in their power to rescue and recover the victims of the collapse.”
Bridge collapses due to ship collision have claimed 342 lives
According to an Associated Press report, some major bridge collapses due to ship collisions have claimed 342 people globally since 1960.
According to a 2018 report from the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure, 35 major bridge collapses happened globally between 1960 and 2015 as a result of ship or barge collisions, killing 342 persons in total.
Out of 35, 18 collapses were reported in the United States. These include BIG BAYOU CANOT in 1993 that killed 47 people, SUNSHINE SKYWAY BRIDGE in 1980 claimed 35 lives and EADS BRIDGE in 1988 injured 50 people.
Baltimore Port suspends vessel traffic until further notice
Giving an updated statement on the current situation in the Patapsco River Baltimore Port authorities said that vessel traffic in and out of the port is suspended until further notice.
“At this time, we do not know how long vessel traffic will be suspended. As soon as that is determined, we will provide an update.”
Ford says 'will have to divert' parts to other ports
Ford has stated that the Key Bridge collapse will compel the automaker to shift parts to other ports, disrupting its supply chain.
"It's going to have an impact," John Lawler, Ford Motor Company Chief Financial Officer, told Bloomberg.
In order to extend the supply chain, he said, "We'll have to divert parts to other ports."
Biden expected to deliver remarks on bridge collapse
US President Joe Biden is likely to deliver remarks on the Key Bridge collapse on Tuesday, NBC News reported.
Earlier, the White House informed that they have briefed Biden about the situation.
“The President has been briefed on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and the ongoing search and rescue efforts. He will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day,” the statement read.
Shipping giant Maersk to abandon Baltimore port following collapse
Danish shipping firm Maersk said its vessels would avoid the Port of Baltimore for the foreseeable future following the ship collision that led to collapse of Key Bridge.
The ship involved in the incident was chartered by Maersk but none of its crew members were onboard at the time of the mishap .
WATCH video showing aftermath of Key Bridge collapse
Senator Salling says bridge collapse will devastate entire area
The bridge collapse will become a long-term logistical headache along the East Coast, halting ship movement at the Baltimore Port and disrupting freight and commuter travel.
"Losing this bridge will devastate the entire area, as well as the entire East Coast," state Senator Johnny Ray Salling stated.
According to the authorities, the Baltimore Port handled a record 52.3 million tonnes of international goods worth $80 billion last year.
Authorities mark 5 vehicles submerged in water
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said that officials used infrared and side-scan sonar technology to identify three passenger vehicles, a cement truck, and a fifth vehicle submerged in the water.
Speaking to CNN, Wallace said up to eight dive teams were undertaking search and rescue operations.
Some more visuals of collapsed bridge
Ship that slammed into Baltimore bridge had a 'power issue'
According to Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the container collided with the bridge after suffering a loss of power.
"We can confirm that the crew notified authorities of a power issue," Moore said in a statement.
He clarified that the ship had lost power before colliding with one of the columns supporting the bridge.
Maryland governor says rebuilding Key Bridge would be 'long term'
Maryland Governor Wes Moore stated the rebuilding of the Key Bridge is going to be "long term".
"We are going to get this done... we are going to rebuild in a way that remembers the people this tragedy has impacted," he said in press conference.
He further informed that a mayday call was made ahead of the collapse and workers halted cars from continuing onto the bridge.
Indian crew of 22 were aboard ship that crashed into Key bridge, all safe
The entire 22-member crew of the cargo ship that hit the Key Bridge in Baltimore are Indians.
The Singapore-flagged container ship "Dali" collided with the bridge at approximately 1:30 am local time.
According to the Synergy Marine Group, the crew was “All Indian, 22 in total”, reported PTI.
"All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution."
When will Baltimore port operations return to normal?
On being asked when port operations might return to normal, Maryland's governor declined to comment, stating that the “exclusive focus is on saving lives, search and rescue.”
8 people were on Key Bridge when collapse happened
Speaking to media on Tuesday, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said eight people were on the Key Bridge when a ship collided with the bridge.
The official said that search and rescue operation is still underway for six people as two have been rescued.
Workers were fixing potholes at time of collapse
The construction workers on the Key Bridge were fixing potholes at the time of collapse, said Paul Wiedefeld, the secretary of Maryland’s Transportation Department. He clarified that their work had no connection with the structure of the bridge.
US authorities say probe being launched into incident
Addressing a press conference, Senator Chris van Hollen said the National Transportation Safety Board will be launching a probe into the incident.
Extending the federal government's support to Baltimore, he said: "our hearts go out to all those who were on the bridge and their loved ones".
Maryland governor says initial probe points to accident
In his latest press conference in Baltimore, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said rescue teams are doing "everything in their power" to rescue the victims of the Key Bridge collapse.
Stating that the state is "in shock", he said: "I recognise many of us are hurting right now, I recognise many of us are scared right now."
He stated that the preliminary inquiry indicates the Key Bridge collapse was an accident, adding that there was no evidence to suggest the incident was terrorism-related.
All you need to know about Baltimore port
Baltimore port is the deepest in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, the largest waterway in the United States. It features five public terminals and 12 private terminals.
It is the busiest US port for car shipping and the largest port by volume for processing agriculture and construction machinery.
It managed 265,000 containers in the last three months of 2023.
Last year, the port was ranked second in terms of coal export volumes. It also operates as a cruise terminal for Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival.
A look at some key reactions to bridge collapse
The White House: “Our hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of this horrific incident. Senior White House officials are in touch with the Governor and Mayor to offer any federal assistance they need. There is no indication of any nefarious intent.”
Maersk shipping company: “We are closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and Synergy, and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed.”
Maryland Governor Wes Moore: “I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden administration.”
Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley: “There is absolutely no indication that this is terrorism, that this was done on purpose.”
US Coast Guard: “An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and there has been a 2,000-yard [1,830-metre] safety zone issued for the surrounding waters. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.”
Baltimore Mayor says state of emergency to remain in place for 30 days
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who has declared a local state of emergency after the Key Bridge collapse, said the order will remain in place for 30 days.
Taking to X, Scott posted an executive order, stating that the city's emergency operations plan will now be enforced.
His teams are "mobilising resources and working swiftly to address this crisis".
Danish shipping giant Maersk shares drop 2%
Maersk, the Danish shipping company, claimed it had rented the vessel, which was transporting cargo for its customers.
The Baltimore bridge collapse prompted Maersk's share price on the Nasdaq Copenhagen to fall 2% in early Tuesday trading.
FBI rules out any link between ship collision and terrorism
Based on current information, the FBI’s Baltimore field office in a statement said there was “no specific and credible information" to conclude any link to terrorism regarding the bridge collapse.
No low tides expected for next 5 hours
According to a tide forecast agency, Patapsco River in Baltimore is witnessing high tide and the next low tide is not predicted for over five hours.
“Water levels appear to be falling, but low tide is not expected until just after 3pm,” it said.
Earlier, Baltimore City Fire Department chief said that high tides are posing a "challenge" to the search and rescue operation.
Container Ship Dali was inspected 27 times since its construction
Dali, a container ship, had been examined 27 times since its construction in 2015 and at least two "deficiencies" were reported eventually, CNN reported, citing Electronic Quality Shipping Information System (Equasis).
DHS Secy reiterates no indications that collision was 'intentional'
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka on Tuesday stated that there are "no indications" that the Baltimore tragedy was an intentional act.
"We are closely monitoring the tragic situation unfolding as a result of a containership colliding with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Our thoughts are with the families of the missing and injured," Mayorkas wrote on X.
Photo shows Baltimore bridge collapse aftermath
Singapore Ship Managers confirm no crew injured in Baltimore tragedy
The managers of a Singapore-flagged ship that collided with a bridge in Baltimore announced Tuesday that none of its crew members were injured during the collision.
"All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries," Synergy Marine Group said in a statement on its website.
Dive operations begin as Baltimore mayor inspects the site
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said that authorities have started dive operations as part of search and rescue mission.
Meanwhile, Baltimore mayor Brandon M Scott still remains at the site of the Key Bridge collapse.
In a new statement posted to social media, Scott said: “We remain on site managing the Key Bridge Collapse incident, especially the ongoing search & rescue effort.”
“This is a multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency effort with federal, state, and local resources mobilizing,” he added.
Andrew Tate make a big claim on Baltimore mishap
Following the Baltimore tragedy, Andrew Tate claimed the ship was “cyber-attacked.”
Taking to X, he wrote that the foreign agents of the USA attack digital infrastructures. Stressing that nothing is safe, he went on to say that “Black Swan event imminent.” However, the White House has clarified that there was no indication of “nefarious intent” or terrorism.
Container ship Dali wasn't piloting by its own crew
The container ship Dali, which was involved into the incident, was being piloted by local pilots who are specially trained to avoid mishaps.
Speaking at press conference, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said: "Pilots move ships in and out of the Port of Baltimore."
One rescued person shifted to University of Maryland Medical Center
One of the rescued person has been shifted to the University of Maryland Medical Center after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore.
“The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center received one patient from this incident – they are still in the process of being triaged / evaluated,” the University of Maryland medical system informed CNN.
Here's what we know so far
Here's everything you need to know about the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after being hit by a container vessel.
According to the authorities, one of the two victims recovered so far is in critical condition in the hospital.
As per the latest update, "at least seven people" were in the water, and sonar detected several vehicles inside the waters.
A massive search and rescue operation is underway to locate the missing people.
According to shipping giant Maersk, the Dali, which was in route from Baltimore to Colombo in Sri Lanka, was operated by charter vessel company Synergy Group and carried goods for Maersk customers.
The authority said there were 22 crew members on the Dali at the time of the incident.
The reason of the occurrence, termed as a "unthinkable tragedy" by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, has yet to be confirmed.
The White House said it is closely monitoring the situation and Biden has been update about the situation.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a no-fly order above the Key Bridge area as rescue workers continue search operation for survivors from the air.
At least 40 ships scheduled for Baltimore
According to MarineTraffic, which tracks ships throughout the world, around 40 ships, including 34 cargo vessels, are now scheduled to visit Baltimore. Georgios Hatzimanolis, who monitors worldwide shipping for MarineTraffic, predicted some shipping delays. “We do expect there to be a ripple effect, but it’s a bit too early to say what the impact will be.”
FAA bars planes from flying over Key Bridge wreckage
The Federal Aviation Administration is preventing planes from flying above the ruins of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
"Drone pilots: The FAA has flight restrictions in place around the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse," the FAA announced on X. “Do not interfere with rescue operations. If you fly, emergency response operations cannot.”
Reconstruction of Key Bridge 'could cost $600m'
A civil engineering consultant has estimated that reconstructing the Key Bridge might cost up to $600 million (£474 million).
Speaking to SKY NEWS, David Mackenzie, chairman of engineering and architecture consultant COWIfonden, said the bridge was built in the 1970s for around $60 million.
"It's going to be over ten times that to rebuild it at least," he added.
Morning reveals aftermath of mass casualty event of Key Bridge collapse
As the rescue operation continues, two persons have been rescued and one of them remains in a critical condition. Sonar spotted several vehicles in the sea, and the White House and other officials have ruled out any indication of intentional act.
WH says Biden has been update about rescue operations
The White House on Tuesday informed that President Joe Biden has been updated about the situation and the ongoing rescue operation.
"He will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day," a spokesperson said, adding there is no indication of “nefarious intent”.
Baltimore mayor delivered ironic speech before collapse
On Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott gave his annual state of the city address and stressed on cleaning up the harbor. Hours after his speech, the bridge collapsed.
“Join me in this fight for the future and soul of our city, and show the world how beautiful Baltimore can be,” said Scott.
Dali ship involved in accident in 2016
In past, Dali cargo ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was also involved in a accident in 2016. It collided with a dock in Belgium's Port of Antwerp, but tit had less severe damage. The ship sustained damage, but there were no reports of injuries.
A look at profile of container ship Dali
Build in 2015, the ship is registered under the flag of Singapore.
Gross Tonnage: 95,128
Summer Deadweight (t): 116,851
Length Overall (m): 300
Beam (m): 48
Container ship Dali 'lost propulsion' and warned of crash
The container ship Dali “lost propulsion” while it was leaving the port, according to a report from unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said ABC News.
It also warned Maryland officials about the possible bridge collision.
“The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision with the bridge was possible,” the report said.