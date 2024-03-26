Baltimore Bridge Live Updates: Indian crew aboard Dali ship 'safe', Biden delivers key speech

Mar 26, 2024 10:29 PM IST

Baltimore Bridge Live Updates: Confirming that rescue and search operation is underway, US President Joe Bidden said that the government will provide all federal sources assistance to Maryland.

Calling the Baltimore bridge one of the “most important elements for the economy in the Northeast”, he said that he will visit the city in Maryland “as quickly as he can”.

He said he will work with all the Congress members to ensure that Maryland gets all the support and assistance required.

“We're not leaving until this job gets done,” he asserted.