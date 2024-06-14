Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy late night party at rental house; singer avoids sleeping over

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage may be in jeopardy, but the lovebirds are definitely keeping a united front when it comes to their children, which just shows how excellent their co-parenting is. After making their separate ways in and out during their 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation ceremony, the couple were present at the party at the rental property in Brentwood. JLo arrived looking in high spirits, with Affleck’s ex-wife Garner also in attendance. Jennifer Lopez revealed why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck.

Jen and Ben reunite for their son’s graduation party

On Wednesday, June 12, the singer was spotted arriving at Affleck’s new rental property in Brentwood, California, where he is reported to be living after moving out of their shared mansion almost a month ago. The new property is near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s place, and it looked like a family affair, as Garner was soon spotted there as well. There were no signs of any of the kids, but it's likely they were present too.

Jennifer Lopez skips overnight stay

The Jenny From the Block singer looked casual but far from downcast as she arrived in a blue button-up shirt, with rolled-up sleeves, white jeans, and white Louboutin chunky heels. TMZ reported that after celebrating late into the night, she departed without staying over at her husband's place. This aligns with what cameras captured earlier at the ceremony, where Ben and Jen maintained their distance and arrived separately. The duo even avoided getting photographed together despite being under one roof.

Meanwhile, Garner arrived at the party in a relaxed outfit – a light blue button-up shirt, a short green coat, black pants, and loafers. The Accountant 2 star kept it formal in a classic blue suit and white dress shirt. JLO earlier brought her twins 16-year-old Max and Emme (from her marriage to Marc Anthony), to Samuel’s graduation ceremony. Meanwhile, the 13 Going on 30 star also shares kids Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with Affleck. See photos here

Bennifer sports wedding band at sons’ graduation

While Jen's never been seen without her wedding band, Ben's been spotted missing his a couple of times. Reports suggest the newlyweds are working through some issues. Adding fuel to the fire, they're selling their gorgeous $60 million love nest, which appeared on a real estate website a few days ago.

However, a source close to them explained that they are selling their marital mansion because Affleck 'never liked the house.' Meanwhile, amid these developments, the pop star cancelled her million-dollar LA residency scheduled for 2025. While some reports attribute it to low ticket sales, sources close to Jen suggest she currently wants to prioritise her family.