Brad Pitt 'objected' to Shiloh testifying about custody preferences involving Angelina Jolie: Report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, former lovebirds now embroiled in a 'war of the rose,' are locked in a battle that is only getting more intense. While Pitt initially gained ground in the French winery case, he has faced personal setbacks as one by one, his shared children with Jolie are dropping his last name. Most recently, Shiloh Pitt decided to remove Pitt from her name, a move that reportedly left him feeling 'hurt and broken.’ Now, reports indicate that Brad Pitt opposed their 14-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt from testifying in court about her living arrangement preferences. Brad Pitt upset as daughter Shiloh drops his last name, part of a trend among Pitt-Jolie kids.

Brad Pitt opposed Shiloh testifying in court

The much-publicized 2016 breakup of Pitt and Jolie continues to be a high-stakes legal battle. According to a source close to the case, shared with US Weekly, Shiloh, who recently turned 18 and is in the process of legally removing Pitt’s name from hers, was one of their children who expressed interest in testifying in court back in 2014 when she was just 14 years old.

Brangelina has six kids, including three who were adopted (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) and three who are biological (Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox). The insider mentioned that Pitt initially resisted Shiloh from giving testimony in court, and the judge sided with Pitt by awarding him shared custody. Nonetheless, another court concurred with Jolie's request to replace the judge, citing his failure to reveal his ties to Pitt's legal group.

Brad Pitt’s bond with Shiloh ‘changed with time’

Shiloh's decision to change her name came shortly after another child, Vivienne, also seemed to have taken similar steps on unofficial paperwork. A source told People at the time, “Brad Pitt is aware and saddened by Shiloh's decision to drop his last name. He cherished her birth a lot and always longed for a daughter.”

But now, a source close to Weekly claims that Shiloh, who was once very close to Brad's family, has grown apart from them over time. The change in relationship was apparently noticeable in May when it was reported that she had submitted the necessary paperwork to legally alter her name on turning eighteen. She asked to adopt her mother's maiden surname in place of her father's.

Why is Shiloh dropping Pitt’s name?

The fairy tale love story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell apart in a highly publicized manner. It was hard to imagine how a couple so deeply in love, who didn’t hesitate to purchase a stunning multi-million dollar estate together, could end up so at odds. Then, piece by piece, the story started to come out. Angelina's legal papers detailed a disturbing event on a private jet, suggesting that Brad had physically assaulted her and their children. Brad's representatives vehemently refuted these allegations. Although Shiloh has not disclosed her reasons for abandoning her father's surname, it seems she might be siding with ‘Team Angelina.’

Legal experts state that anyone who is at least eighteen years old may apply to have their name changed; parents can do so for minors.