Brad Pitt's kids ‘want nothing to do with him’: Vivienne is the third one to drop his last name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal tiff over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, has blown out of proportions and created all sorts of rifts between the family members. While the exes have long been at loggerheads, their kids are presumably getting the rough end of the stick.

The Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars share six children—Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax, and Maddox. The cumulative impact of being raised in the public eye and their parents' current ruptured dynamics is significantly affecting the family tree. After everything that has possibly transpired between the former ‘It’ couple of Hollywood, their kids are finally making their stance clear on the no-longer familial feud through moves that have particularly fleshed out into silent killers for Pitt.

15-year-old Vivienne is the latest family member to have reportedly dropped her father's name, “Pitt."

Vivienne Jolie drops “Pitt” from her name

According to InTouchWeekly, the teenager was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, indirectly revealing that she, along with her sisters, had dropped her father's name.

The youngest Jolie-Pitt daughter supported her mother with the production of the Broadway play that opened earlier in 2024. She was reportedly also credited as an assistant for the same. Praising the theatre student, the Salt star told media sources she inspired her to take charge as a producer on The Outsiders. She added, “(Vivienne) reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives.”

Despite not being photographed with them in a long time, Pitt has been reportedly meeting his kids on a “regular basis.” A source told InTouch in February that Pitt was doing his best to rebuild their relationship. However, the new turn in the road seemingly speaks louder than words about where Jolie and Pitt's shared children stand in this divide.

As their kids continue to seemingly drop Pitt's mention from their names, “the implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad,” an insider told a magazine.

So, why would the pack be going down this path despite rumours about them still being in contact with their father? The family's former bodyguard, Tony Webb, suggested that it was possibly all Angelina's doing. OK Magazine's report stated that one of his employees heard her “encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr Pitt during custody visits.”

The original source who spoke of Pitt's kids distancing themselves from their father also concluded that the present commotion around the family “basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him.”

Vivienne Jolie is the couple's third child to have let go of her father's last name. Previously, Zahara Marley Jolie introduced herself at a Spelman College sorority event, minus Pitt's mention. Moreover, Shiloh's private Instagram account, as previously tagged on choreographer Lil Kellaan Carter's dance video, highlights her name as “Shi Jolie.”