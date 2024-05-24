Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson's third Knives Out mystery titled Wake Up Dead Man. Watch

Rian Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to officially announce the third film's title in his Benoit Blanc mystery. Titled Wake Up Dead Man, the film is a follow-up to his films Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022). Daniel Craig will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc for the film. (Also Read: Daniel Craig wasn't as good looking as other Bond actors, feared Casino Royale director) Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc in Knives Out Wake Up Dead Man.

Rian teases Knives Out 3 title

On Friday, Rian teased fans about a new announcement by posting a Pokemon egg and writing ‘Oh?’ Fans were immediately clued in to the new announcement. The director also has his hands full directing a mystery series for Peacock titled Poker Face with Natasha Lyonne, so fans wondered what he was announcing.

He then wrote, “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” adding, “We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

Wake Up Dead Man

He soon shared a 45-second video referencing the first two titles and revealing the third one. Daniel gives a voiceover, saying, “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” as the title card Wake Up Dead Man pops up on-screen. While nothing much about the Netflix feature is known yet, fans are already thrilled to see what Benoit has in store for them next. The film will be distributed by Netflix as part of Rian’s two-sequel deal with them. Wake Up Dead Man will release in 2025.

About Knives Out, Glass Onion

The first instalment, Knives Out, saw the death of Harlan Thrombey, a reputable crime novelist after his 85th birthday being investigated by Benoit. Glass Onion saw him go on a getaway in a secluded island after an invitation from tech billionaire Miles Bron, who also invites his friends and one of them ends up dead.