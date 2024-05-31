Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh seeks legal help to drop ‘Pitt’ from her surname

Reports suggest that Shiloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has legally requested to drop “Pitt” from her surname following her parents’ contentious split. Angelina Jolie dresses up in silver bodycon gown with Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh for Eternals premiere(AFP)

Shiloh, who turned 18 on Monday, May 27, filed the request to change her legal name to Shiloh Jolie, per TMZ.

Earlier, the 18-year-old removed the “Pitt” surname from her Instagram profile.

Pitt's kids ‘want nothing to do with him’

The decision to remove Pitt from her surname comes shortly after it was revealed that her sister Vivienne, 15, also seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her name.

Vivienne, who is part of the production team for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, is listed in the Playbill as Vivienne Jolie.

Multiple sources have reported that other children Pitt shares with Jolie—Zahara, Maddox, Pax, and Knox—also no longer use his surname. However, Shiloh was the first to make a legal change.

Since Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, split in 2016 after two years of marriage and twelve years together, reports of strained relations between Pitt and his children have been prevalent.

Last year, their daughter Zahara, 19, was introduced to her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie, also excluding her father’s surname.

Jolie left Pitt for ‘his physical abuse on the children’

Jolie reportedly initiated the couple’s divorce following an incident on a private flight from France to Los Angeles in September 2016.

The New York Times claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” The documents also stated that, at one point, Pitt “poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

However, Pitt denied all the allegations at the time, and he was not charged following an investigation into the abuse claims related to the 2016 flight.

Last November, their son Pax, 20, allegedly called the Bullet Train actor a “world class a**h*le” and a “f***ing awful human being” in a scathing Father’s Day post on his private Instagram account, made three years prior.

Pax reportedly wrote, “You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” alongside a picture of Pitt accepting the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020 for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” he wrote further.

Earlier this year, Jolie’s lawyers claimed that “Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip,” but noted that the flight “marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” and made Jolie to leave the relationship immediately.