Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's kids perturbed by parents' fight dominating their lives: Report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's prolonged legal tussle has indisputably consumed their children's lives. According to an insider who spoke to a leading magazine, their six kids are exhausted, “sick and tired of seeing their mother and father at each other's throats.” Angelina Jolie with her kids at Eternals premiere (2021), Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt at 2014 Oscars.

The Mr and Mrs Smith costars' war over their French winery has significantly defined their six kids' lives, possibly more than anything else. Brad and Angelina share six children - Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (17) and twins Knox and Vivienne (15). Presumably, the pack may now be well familiar with the ins and outs of the parents' battle in court. Three of them - Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne - have even notably responded to the ongoing clash by dropping their father's last name.

However, recent reports digging into their familial lives and networks suggest that Pitt's estrangement from all six of his children may be partly Jolie's doing.

Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie: How did their legal tussle turn into a nasty feud?

The former Hollywood couple was briefly married from 2014 to 2016 until the Salt actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Moreover, their messy divorce also found its basis in alleged accusations against Brad. The French winery clause now appears to be a mere appendage of their expansive discord.

According to a relatively recent April 4 filing, Jolie's legal team further expanded on Brad's alleged “history of physical abuse” that seemingly dates prior to the infamously recognised 2016 private plane incident that preceded their separation.

The Maleficent star's legal team's April 4 filing, obtained by NBC News, claimed: “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

A day later, a source supposedly close to Pitt told the media outlet that Jolie's team “consistently” chose to “introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction.”

The lengthy trial involving Jolie and Pitt as the central pieces of the dispute has extended beyond control since 2016, with each month introducing a new chapter to their scarred relationship, profoundly affecting their kids.

New claims painting Angelina Jolie as the “bad guy”

As the picture gets hazier beyond comprehension, Tony Webb (Jolie's former security guard, who's now switched sides and resumed working for Pitt instead) claimed in a recent filing by Brad's team that the reason why the Jolie-Pitt kids had seemingly warmed up to their mother's side was because she “encouraged” them to “avoid spending time with” Pitt “during custody visits.” According to OK Magazine, only the three minor kids are allowed to see Pitt as per the custody agreement, while the other three supposedly “don't speak to him anymore.”

Webb's statements also suggested that Jolie had particularly crafted her narrative so that she could clinch a guaranteed win while fighting for their kids' custody. The security guard said that the OG Lara Croft actress “required him and his contractors to sign NDAs relating to various personal and professional details of her, and her family's, life.” Moreover, he reportedly also included that he was repeatedly contacted by Jolie's team, reminding him that he and his staff “had entered into NDAs” with her “and that if they testified in a custody proceeding, Jolie would sue them.”