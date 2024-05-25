Meghan Markle faces another major snub: Fashion designer rules out working with her over favouritism for…

The Duchess of Sussex can't seem to catch a break when it comes to facing an endless list of snubs dealt out by the British side of things. One of the latest major blows to the Suits alum has been served cold by British fashion designer Julien Macdonald. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

Former British Fashion Designer of the Year came right out with his judgements about the Duchess and his unequivocal favouritism for the Princess of Wales at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in London. Showering the Royal family (minus the California-settled estranged members) with saccharine-laced praises, Macdonald now hopes to partner up with Kate Middleton as soon as possible. However, he couldn't say the same for Meghan Markle.

What did Julien Macdonald have to say about working with Meghan Markle?

As one of Wales' top fashion designers, the 53-year-old has previously joined forces with A-list clients, such as Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Naomi Campbel and Gwyneth Paltrow. Despite having worked with a diverse palette of celebrities, Macdonald doesn't hide his unambiguous preferential treatment of the Royal family.

Upon revealing his good terms with Queen Camilla at the awards show, the former Strictly contestant allegedly claimed that she sometimes relied on him for fashion tips. Having also encouraged the Queen to step out for her first-ever fashion show, Macdonald had Camilla team up with him for the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show in 2018. The fundraising event had been organised to support the National Osteoporosis Society, headed by the Queen Consort as President.

According to the DailyMail Online, Macdonald gloriously spoke of the Queen and the Princess at this year's Fragrance Foundation Awards. “Kate's amazing… I'd love to dress her in one of my dresses. I've got a great relationship with Camilla, the Queen. She's incredible,” he told the British tabloid.

Adding on more about his fashion connection with the Queen, he said, “When I see her at different events, I always say, ‘You look really nice, Camilla,’ and she'll say, ‘Do you like it? Oh, I’m glad you approve'.”

Although Macdonald explicitly expressed his desire to dress the Princess, didn't have much to say about a certain member of the Royal Family.

On being asked if he'd like to work with Meghan Markle, he curtly made his point clear. Implying that he doesn't want the Duchess of Sussex to see in his outfits, the fashion designer promptly responded, “No, I prefer Jate and Camilla.”