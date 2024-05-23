Brad Pitt deals a ‘crushing blow’ as Los Angeles judge orders Angelina Jolie to produce 8 years of NDAs

All the NDAs that Angelina Jolie has signed in the last eight years would be produced for the ongoing civil lawsuit between her and Brad Pitt over their Château, fine wine, and vineyard in France. Angelina Jolie must produce all NDAs signed in the last eight years for her legal battle with Brad Pitt(AFP)

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Jolie to produce “all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control that are responsive to” Pitt’s legal team’s request.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This includes any NDAs that the ‘Maleficent’ star has entered into. The judge has given Jolie a month to comply with the order.

Pitt's side, claiming that Jolie has no reason to reveal these agreements.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt accused of using winery fund as 'personal piggy bank' amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Pitt’s team calls the ruling a ‘crushing blow’

A source from Pitt’s camp has described the ruling as a “crushing blow” to Jolie, who had previously contended that fulfilling such a request would be “expensive,” “wasteful,” “unreasonable,” and “abusive.”

Jolie’s lawyers had continued to indicate that the unveiling of the NDAs infringes on the privacy aspect of other individuals involved

These records most probably consist of relevant contracts with different entities of Hollywood, such as employers, brands, and employees; the contracts possibly contain “contracts that include Jolie’s compensation or compensation she paid to third parties.”

Now, Jolie’s team is expected to provide a list of documents they consider privileged, allowing Pitt’s attorneys to "evaluate the merits of Jolie’s assertions of privilege."

Earlier this year, the ‘Bullet Train’ star’s lawyers requested information on the number of NDAs Jolie has had staff members sign. This followed Jolie's accusations that Pitt was attempting to exert control over her through an “overreaching” agreement.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt accused of 'sandbagging' Angelina Jolie as legal battle escalates: 'Let her go'

Jolie’s filings claim that Pitt demanded she sign a particularly “onerous” and “expansive” NDA, which would cover his “personal misconduct,” irrespective of its relation to Miraval, as a condition for her to sell her share of the winery to him.

The deal for Jolie to sell her half of Château Miraval to Pitt ultimately collapsed

Jolie alleges in legal documents that the breakdown was due to the unfair terms of the NDA. And she sold her shares to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group.

However, after the LA court's ruling, Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, framed it as a victory for their side. Murphy said, “Common NDAs are simply not comparable to Mr. Pitt’s last-second demand to try and cover up his personal misconduct. We are more than happy to turn them over and we are gratified that the Court acknowledged that the only potential relevance is to the unconscionability of Mr. Pitt’s conduct, a now confirmed key issue in this case.”

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's daughter flaunts confident dancing chops amid parents' escalating ongoing legal entanglement

“We welcome that transparency in all parties’ discovery responses, including Mr. Pitt’s. Angelina looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal.”