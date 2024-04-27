Angelina Jolie's lawyers slam Brad Pitt's NDA request as ‘abusive’ in winery case: Report

Earlier this month, Brad Pitt had his lawyers challenge Angelina Jolie's abuse claims and non-disclosure agreements. Now, as per a new report by Page Six, Angelina Jolie's lawyears have hit back over their $500 million winery and said that Brad's request to see her NDAs with any third parties as ‘unreasonable’ and even ‘abusive.’ (Also read: Brad Pitt hits back at Angelina Jolie, demands to know if she gagged staff after abuse claims) The legal battle between Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie took a new turn,(AFP)

What did Angelina's lawyers add

The new report says, “Pitt apparently intends to argue that, over the past two decades, Jolie had or at least considered other NDAs with other people and entities, about other matters not in any way connected with Pitt’s abuse. He says he wants to argue that since Jolie considered and/or entered other NDAs over her lengthy career, his proposed NDA covering his spousal and child abuse couldn’t possibly have been the reason the deal collapsed."

The statement further continued that such a request would violate the rights of the other parties involved and the request serve no notice to them prior to this. “Forcing Jolie to spend the time and expense of gathering and producing all of this documentation is expensive, wasteful, and unreasonable — and the latest manifestation of Pitt’s abusive conduct toward Jolie. The Court should not allow it,” the statement concluded.

More details

Earlier, Angelina's legal team claimed that Pitt prohibited her from selling her shares in the winery until she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). On April 5, lawyers representing Brad filed a motion in court demanding that Angelina Jolie disclose the number of gag orders or confidentiality agreements she has required her staff to sign. This came after her court documents that Brad Pitt was reportedly abusive towards Angelina Jolie before the infamous 2016 plane incident which involved their children.

