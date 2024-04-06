Brad Pitt hits back at Angelina Jolie, demands to know if she gagged staff after abuse claims

War of the Exes! Brad Pitt's lawyers hit back at Angelina Jolie hours after she levelled up abuse claims against the actor. The French winery case is intensifying with each court ruling. The latest ruling was disappointing for Jolie but gave Pitt an upper hand to challenge his ex for not honouring the "first refusal" agreement. A source close to Brad Pitt dismisses Angelina Jolie’s new claims of past abuse as a “misdirection and distraction” amid the unfolding legal dispute at Château Miraval. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over 12 years. (Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt’s lawyers hit back at Angelina Jolie after abuse claims

On April 5, lawyers representing Brad Pitt, aged 60, filed a motion in court demanding that Angelina Jolie disclose the number of gag orders or confidentiality agreements she has required her staff to sign. This demand came after Jolie claimed that Pitt had physically abused her and their children before 2016 and that it was part of a disturbing pattern.

In addition to the allegations of physical abuse, Jolie's legal team claims that Pitt prohibited her from selling her shares in the winery until she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Now, Pitt's lawyers aim to prove that the NDA that Pitt asked for was not more restrictive than the NDA Jolie routinely asks other people to sign.

“For example, if Jolie conditioned her continued employment of an individual on that individual’s agreement to an NDA covering what they witnessed in her home — including her treatment of her children and Pitt — that would be highly probative of whether she truly believed the provision requested by Pitt was an ‘unconscionable gag order,’ ” Pitt's lawyer wrote in the court filing obtained by People.

According to the Moneyball lawyers, within six months after Jolie sold her Miraval shares, her lawyer proposed a more comprehensive mutual nondisparagement agreement to Pitt during the divorce proceedings.

“The same is true with respect to any NDA between Jolie and any third party with whom she is in a relationship or who has assisted with the care of the couple’s children. To the extent that Jolie requested this third party’s silence about her family or homelife, particularly in a circumstance where there was no business justification, it would speak volumes about whether Jolie actually viewed Pitt’s requested NDA, which was linked to the Miraval business, as the deal-ender she subsequently alleged it to be.” The filing read further.

Brad Pitt's source opens up on pre-2016 physical abuse

On April 4th, Jolie's legal team accused Pitt of physically abusing the actress in a disturbing pattern before the 2016 plane incident. In response, a source close to Pitt stated, "This case isn’t about what took place on a plane in 2016. It’s about whether they had an agreement not to sell their interests in the winery and family home without the other’s consent. That’s what Brad and his team are focused on.”