Angelina Jolie exposes Brad Pitt's alleged physical abuse ‘began before 2016 plane incident’

Angelina Jolie's legal team has filed new court documents accusing Brad Pitt of a disturbing pattern of abuse. The Hollywood actor, who recently won a legal battle in the ‘War of the Roses,’ is now facing fresh allegations of physical abuse towards Jolie. These allegations came to light shortly after the actor's latest move following a court ruling over French vineyard he co-owned with Jolie. Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie.(AFP)

Angelina Jolie's lawyers detail Brad Pitt's pre-2016 abuse

After being handed the latest victory in Chateau Miraval estate case, it was earlier reported that Pitt's legal team is trying to take Jolie to court for not giving him the 'first refusal' as per their agreement. On the other hand, Jolie's legal team has alleged that Pitt prevented her from selling her share of the winery until she signed an 'onerous' and 'expansive' Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), which she was unwilling to sign.

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

It has been revealed in court documents that Brad Pitt was reportedly abusive towards Angelina Jolie before the infamous 2016 plane incident which involved their children, and Jolie filed for a divorce shortly thereafter. New claims suggest Pitt allegedly proposed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to Jolie that would prevent her from speaking about any personal misconduct by Pitt.

Jolie ‘tries to distract from legal losses’

Although a direct response from either Pitt or his legal side has not been made yet, a source close to the Moneyball actor told page six, that Jolie “continually tries to distract from legal losses by offering irrelevant or inaccurate information” in court filings.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, Pitt “wanted her to sign a non-disclosure agreement” after learning in 2021 that Jolie had submitted sealed documents to help settle their child custody battle. The report further claims, that Pitt agreed to purchase Jolie’s shares in a French winery after learning about the sealed documents but later changed his mind because he feared that the sealed documents might become public as per the ent outlet.

“Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” the attorney of Jolie told PageSix in a statement. They continued, “By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family.”