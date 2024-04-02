Conjoined twin Abby Hensel's husband faces paternity suit by another woman, years after marriage

The husband of conjoined twin Abby Hensel, Joshua, is facing a paternity lawsuit from another woman. This comes just days after the report of Abby secretly getting married to the Army veteran in a 2021 ceremony surfaced. The lawsuit in concern was filed in 2023, nearly two years after Joshua Bowling, 34, said ‘I Do.’ Conjoined twin Abby Hensel dancing with her army veteran husband at their wedding. (Facebook/Heidi Bowling)

Abby Hensel's husband hit with paternity claims

On April 1st, 2024, the NY Post learned that Joshua Bowling is in serious trouble after his ex-wife, Annica Bowling, aged 33, filed a paternity case against him. According to court documents, Joshua and Annica have a daughter named Isabella. The couple, who got married in 2010, share joint custody of their eight-year-old daughter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Previously, Isabella was the only daughter listed for the former couple. However, they separated in April 2019, and Annica had another daughter born in late 2020. It's now possible the paternity of the second daughter is in question. The court documents don’t make it clear as the daughter is a minor.

Also read: Navalny's Revenge? Hackers steal massive Russian prisoner database: Report

Inside the conjoined twins' family legal battle

For days now, the dicephalus conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have been making headlines for their secret wedding in 2021. The twins first gained recognition on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and later documented their lives on a TLC show.

The Post reports that Annica, Joshua’s ex-wife, has filed paperwork in Washington County in Minnesota in which she has requested DNA evidence from both Joshua and one more person, Gavin. According to the court records, Annica filed a request for a genetic test report just a few weeks ago, on March 7th, 2024. The details of the test and the results are not available to the public.

Also read: Royal Family's '1992 Annus Horribilis' returns as Kate and King Charles battle cancer

On March 27, Today obtained several official public court records confirming the legal marriage ceremony of the twins. Abby Hensel, who shares her Facebook page with sister Brittany, also took to her official handle to change the profile picture. The photo, from her wedding, shows the conjoined twins wearing a wedding dress. Bowling, on the other hand, is seen wearing a grey suit.