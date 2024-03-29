 Conjoined twin Abby Hensel revealed to have married army veteran 3 years ago. Watch their wedding dance | Trending - Hindustan Times
Conjoined twin Abby Hensel revealed to have married army veteran 3 years ago. Watch their wedding dance

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 29, 2024 07:35 AM IST

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel tied the knot with her now-husband Josh Bowling in 2021. However, the news about her marriage came to light recently.

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel is married. She secretly tied the knot with nurse and US Army veteran Josh Bowling in a ceremony in 2021. Now 34, the conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel first gained national attention with their appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996. Later, they had their own TLC reality series where they documented their lives.

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel dancing with her army veteran husband at their wedding. (Facebook/Heidi Bowling)
Abby Hensel changed her Facebook profile picture, she shares the social media account with her sister Brittany. The photo, which appears to be from her wedding, shows the conjoined twins wearing a wedding dress. Bowling, on the other hand, is seen wearing a grey suit. In the picture, they are holding hands while looking at each other.

The screenshot shows a picture of conjoined twin Abby Hensel with her husband, Josh Bowling. (Facebook/Britt And Abby )
Earlier, a short clip was shared on Heidi Bowling's Facebook page. It shows the couple dancing at their wedding reception.

Here's is their first dance as husband and wife:

According to Today, the twins work as fifth-grade teachers. They reside in Minnesota, a place where they were born and raised.

Daily Mail took to Instagram to share a video of them teaching the kids and talking about their lives. “Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany show how they teach the classroom in the reality show. Twin Abby is now married as she secretly tied the knot to her veteran boyfriend Josh Bowling,” the outlet wrote alongside the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, reported Today. They share all their organs from below the waist. While Abby can control their right arm and leg, Brittany can do so for the left side.

Born in 1990, their parents, Patty and Mike Hensel decided against the twins' separation surgery. They did so after being told there was little chance that both would survive the procedure.

