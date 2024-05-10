Brad Pitt accused of 'sandbagging' Angelina Jolie as legal battle escalates: 'Let her go'

Amidst reports of Angelina Jolie attempting to poison her six children's relationship with husband Brad Pitt, the actress' lawyer had made a strange appeal to her ex-husband as the legal battle escalates. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated soon after the flight incident.

According to a Daily Mail report, the actor was told to "let her go" by Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Hollywood actress was pushing her kids to avoid her estranged husband when she had custody of them following their split, as court filings filed at LA Superior Court by Pitt's side.

Angelina was received full custody of the children in 2016. However, Brad was granted equal custody of their kids in 2021.

Meanwhile, Murphy said: Jolie looks “forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go.”

Also Read: Angelina Jolie's lawyers slam Brad Pitt's NDA request as ‘abusive’ in winery case: Report

A look at Brad Pitt's relationship with his kids

It is assumed that three eldest children, Pax, Maddox and Zahara, hardly have nay ties with Pitt.

Nearly three years ago, Pax hurled abuses at his father in an Instagram post, calling him awful human being who terrified his children.

Moreover, the actor no longer attempting to change custody arrangements for his three children under the age of 18 following a lengthy legal battle that failed.

Pitt is accused of “sandbagging” Jolie by responding to documents that her team claims were intended to provoke a publicity event.

According to Jolie's legal team, the new court battles involve Pitt asking Jolie to sign an NDA as part of an agreement to sell her piece of vineyard they used to co-own. Murphy called the actor's move "shameful" and a “cover-up of his abuse” of Jolie to display his "power and control".

Jolie sold the vineyard to billionaire Yuri Sheffler, who is the owner of the Stoli company. Following this, Pitt argued that she had violated the deal to give him the right of first refusal.

What went wrong between Jolie and Pitt?

A source close to the case revealed that Tony Webb, a former bodyguard who submitted the declaration, witnessed Piit's alleged attack on Jolie and the kids when they were on a private plane in 2016, leading to an end of the couple's marriage who exchanged vows in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016

The insider further said that Webb is on Pitt's payroll and currently working for the same security crew whose other members ignored Pitt's behavior that day.

Earlier this year, Jolie's counsel claimed that the marriage involved physical assault. However, Pitt has rejected all allegations and his denial was described as "gaslighting" in the court documents.

Pitt was not charged after an investigation by the FBI into the flight incident.