 Angelina Jolie accused of encouraging kids to avoid spending time with Brad Pitt during custody | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angelina Jolie accused of encouraging kids to avoid spending time with Brad Pitt during custody

ANI |
May 10, 2024 03:55 PM IST

These claims against Angelina Jolie were detailed in court documents filed by Tony Webb, a security guard who previously worked for the former couple.

In the ongoing legal saga between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, new allegations have emerged that the former may have influenced her children to "avoid" spending time with their father during visits. These claims were detailed in court documents filed by Tony Webb, a security guard who previously worked for the former couple, as per People magazine. (Also Read – Angelina Jolie's lawyers slam Brad Pitt's NDA request as ‘abusive’ in winery case: Report)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over 12 years(Shutterstock)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over 12 years(Shutterstock)

Webb, who worked for Jolie from 2000 to 2020, alleged that he was contacted by a Jolie aide named Michael Vieira, who attempted to prevent two bodyguards from testifying in Jolie's custody battle with Pitt.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Webb's statement, Vieira asked him to dissuade the bodyguards from testifying, emphasising that they had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with Jolie.

Despite the NDAs, one of the bodyguards, Ross Foster, expressed his intention to testify about statements he allegedly overheard from Jolie, encouraging the children to avoid spending time with Pitt during custody visits, as per People magazine.

Responding to these allegations, Paul Murphy, an attorney for Angelina Jolie, dismissed Pitt's attempts to equate common NDAs with an attempt to cover up his actions.

Murphy emphasised that the case was about power and control, with Jolie seeking separation and health for the family.

In their defence, Pitt's lawyers submitted Webb's declaration to illustrate that Jolie herself had utilised NDAs in the past, undermining her objections to signing them in the context of their legal dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

The legal battle between Jolie and Pitt has been marked by accusations and counter-accusations, with each party attempting to sway the court in their favour.

Pitt's lawyers accused Jolie of turning the business dispute into a sideshow about family court matters, while Jolie's lawyers suggested that Pitt feared the release of sealed documents related to their custody battle.

The allegations of Jolie allegedly encouraging the children to avoid Pitt during visits add another layer of complexity to the already contentious legal proceedings between the Hollywood exes.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie accused of encouraging kids to avoid spending time with Brad Pitt during custody

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On