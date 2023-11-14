Angelina Jolie's plea as Pakistan deports Afghan refugees: ‘Please, if you can…’

American actor Angelina Jolie expressed deep concern and sadness over the mass expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. In an Instagram post, Angelina Jolie slammed Pakistan for the unexpected decision to send back Afghan families. Emphasizing on Pakistan's long history of supporting Afghan refugee families, the actor lamented the sudden expulsion owing to which women are being denied basic rights. Angelina Jolie during an address.(AP)

"Pakistan has been a supporter of many Afghan refugee families for decades. I am saddened they would so abruptly push back refugees who face the impossible realities of trying to survive in today's Afghanistan, where women have again been deprived of all rights and the possibility of education, many are being imprisoned, and there is a deep humanitarian crisis," she wrote.

"It is yet another example of the backsliding in human rights globally, and is a new tragedy in the long history of the suffering of Afghan people - who have experienced nothing but war and conflict and displacement for over forty years, and are being abandoned by the world after all the promises that were made of a better future for the Afghan people," she continued, adding, "Please, if you can, try to stay aware and informed. See the link in my bio for Afghan reporting. #Afghanistan #Pakistan."

This comes as Pakistan announced that it would expel over 1.73 million undocumented Afghan refugees after November 1 while the spokesman for the Taliban-led Kabul security department said that they have made preparations to help the Afghans being deported from Pakistan. Pakistan's decision to deport undocumented Afghan refugees has faced strong reactions from the international community.

