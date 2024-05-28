Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt's daughter is not the stereotypical ‘nepo baby’; Choreographer reveals Shiloh ‘never uses…’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt once again became the main character of the Jolie-Pitt estranged family chapter when a new video of her dancing chops went viral online. Earlier this month, dance pro Lil Kelaan Carter posted a video on Instagram showcasing the budding dancer's talents. It received a lot of love and pulled the now 18-year-old back to the top of the table vis-a-vis conversations centred around her family despite her parents' ongoing and long-extended legal battle over several clauses, encompassing their French winery, custody rights, and alleged cases of physical abuse. Angelina Jolie dresses up in silver bodycon gown with Shiloh for Eternals premiere(AFP)

On the 18th birthday of the once most popular Hollywood couple's daughter, her longtime choreographer opened up about sharing the artistic space with her and what the teen dancer was like beyond closed doors. Painting a favourable picture of the up-and-coming dancer who's fleshed out an individualistic narrative via her creative outlet, Kelaan Carter insisted that she didn't walk the walk of the stereotypical “nepo baby.”

Here's what Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreographer said about her

Weighing in Shiloh's identity, Carter stood firm about the 18-year-old dancer carving out a path for herself despite being a prime subject of the spotlight due to her parents' high-profile presences in the entertainment industry. He asserted that ‘Shi’ is dead set on not relying on her family's larger-than-life identity for her dreams to take flight.

“Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work,” the dance pro said during an interview with Dailymail.com.

Highlighting her personality as a “sincere and straightforward person,” the actor and fashion designer affirmed that Shiloh “never uses her celebrity status to her advantage.” “She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals,” he added.

Carter claimed he didn't even recognise Shiloh when they first crossed paths. Moreover, he maintained that her ties don't matter, “especially in a dance studio.”

While he acknowledged that it could be hard to see her past her “celebrity status” tied to her parents' influential mark on Hollywood, he urged people to “make an effort for her.” “Believe me, it is worth it,” he assured.

In addition, Carter said that he posted videos of Shiloh on his social media just as he would for any other dancer who attended his sessions and “deserves to be featured."

Shiloh first captivated the world with her exceptional talent in 2021 when a video featuring her took the Internet by storm. On May 3, Carter shared a video displaying her solo dance skills with the caption: “Her movement is crazy ✨🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj.”

In yet another video posted on his Instagram feed around the same time, Shiloh was seen following a choreography with a group of dancers. Her longtime choreographer appreciated the hard work of all the dancers and captioned the video: “Choreo session with these crazy dancers @skylersharpint @sh1lohj @tshommie 🌪️ Thank you guys for coming 🤍 appreciate y’all.”

What do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie think about Shiloh's passion for dancing?

As for what Shiloh's parents have to say about her personal artistic path, her father, Brad Pitt, in a rare comment, applauded her for doing what she does. Speaking to ET in 2022, he said, “ It brings a tear to the eye, yeah.” He also wondered how she could seamlessly pull off something like this, “I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

On the other hand, her mom, Angelina Jolie, who hasn't directly commented on Shiloh's passion, accentuated the need for her children to own a sense of self-expression. In a 2010 interview with Reuters, she said, “Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth.”