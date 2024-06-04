Brad Pitt ‘in pain’ as Shiloh drops his last name; ‘he always wanted a daughter’

Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly hurting after his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed legal documents to remove his last name. One after another, all the kids Pitt was co-parenting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie have been dropping his last name, and now a source close to the actor says that he is ‘aware’ and ‘upset’ with the situation. Shiloh, who recently turned 18, is the first of Brad and Angelina Jolie's children to make the official change. Brad Pitt upset as daughter Shiloh drops his last name, part of a trend among Pitt-Jolie kids.

Brad Pitt ‘upset’ with kids dropping his last name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are caught up in a bitter legal battle concerning a 1,300-acre vineyard in France, with allegations that Pitt has been physically assaulting Jolie in front of their children. Shiloh chose to drop Pitt from her name soon after her 15-year-old sister Vivienne also appeared to have done so.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," a source told People, describing how the Babylon actor feels after his kids decided to drop his name.

Brad Pitt ‘misses his kids’ amid name change

On May 27, media outlets reported that Shiloh, who recently turned 18 and is one of Jolie and Pitt's three biological children, officially filed to drop his name a week before becoming an adult. The other two children are 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The insider stresses that it’s not easy for Brad to see all this, and the distance from his children 'pains him' a lot. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

‘He’s still happy with Ines but…’

Brad Pitt, 60, is reportedly dating jewellery designer Ines De Ramon, who is half his age. The couple was first linked in 2022. De Ramon, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, has been dating Pitt for several months, with some reports suggesting they have moved in together. “Despite his happiness with Ines, this entire situation has been very difficult for the family.” The source emphasised that Pitt “still loves all of his kids tremendously.”

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh files for name change

According to reports, Shiloh will now go by the name Shiloh Jolie instead of Shiloh Jolie Pitt. The former couple, now involved in a 'war of roses,' have six children together, including Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The recent name changes might have shaken Pitt, with multiple reports suggesting that almost everyone has stopped using his name, at least unofficially, and introduced themselves as Jolie. Zahara was reportedly the first to drop his last name from hers; the issue came to light last year when she was introduced to her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie.