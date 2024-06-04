Floridians take a stand: Main Street Bridge Painted in Pride Colours against Florida's Transportation Department orders

In downtown Jacksonville, Florida, 70 people lit up the Main Street Bridge in rainbow colours as they celebrated the eve of Pride Month. The action was a reaction to the decision of Florida’s Transportation Department. As the Transportation Department decided that the Acosta Bridge won’t be lit up in Pride colours this month, the queer community took it upon themselves to do the necessary. The Main Street bridge and the waters below were coloured in rainbow colours as a group from the LGBTQ+ community and allies flashed their coloured lights on the bridge. Acosta Bridge shining with rainbow colours in honour of Pride Month on June 7, 2021(AP)

Why is Acosta Bridge not in Pride colours this year?

Florida’s Transport Department decided that this year the Acosta Bridge will not be decorated in Pride colours. Rather the bridge will reflect colours red, white and blue to support the state government’s “Freedom Summer." DeSantis’s government has announced the removal of taxes on items used by the families during the time of summer. Hence, the administration is blocking sites in the city. This included no Pride colours on Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay and the Ringling Bridge in Sarasota.

The Acosta Bridge has been a symbol of support to the LGBTQ+ community every Pride month as it glows in pride colours. However, this year as the decorations of the bridge were denied, the people of Jacksonville decided to light up the rainbow colours on the Main Street Bridge in response.

‘It just reflects the joy and authenticity of everyone here’

People turned up and joined in to stand and throw coloured flashlights on the Main Street Bridge from the LGBTQ+ community as well as others. According to USA Today, ‘being able to see the Acosta in red, white and blue and the Main Street bridge in rainbow colours at the same time symbolizes that freedom and diversity are not mutually exclusive but actually depend on each other.’ said Jacksonville resident Matt McCallister. He continued “If this is about freedom, let's go exercise our freedom, and that's what is so special about what we did tonight.” “This is definitely a response and more than a response in protest," "We're always going to celebrate who we are, welcome others and make sure they know there are safe, wonderful, affirming, embracing places," added another resident Jessica Griffith.