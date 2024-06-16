Taylor Swift tears up in Liverpool ‘overwhelmed by cheers’ after ex Joe Alwyn discusses breakup

The Liverpool crowd at Anfield Stadium roared with excitement on Saturday night as Taylor Swift performed the final stop of her Eras Tour. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, a moment of vulnerability crossed the face of the Cruel Summer singer. During her performance of the fan-favourite track Champagne Problems, Taylor glanced across the entire stadium and appeared visibly overwhelmed by the reaction. Taylor Swift performed an unexpected 2009 track during the Eras Tour show in Edinburg

Taylor Swift tears up in Liverpool ‘overwhelmed by cheers’

“It is genuinely such an honour to play for a crowd like this,” the Grammy winner said, addressing the audience moments after the lengthy cheers, applause, and hooting came to a brief pause. “The fact that you would do that for us — I love you so much, Liverpool. Thank you,” she continued after picking up her microphone.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Earlier, the pop star announced the official end date of the Eras Tour, slated to wrap up in December. This marks the final performance of her chart-topping world tour at this venue until the next announcement. Swift celebrated her 100th Eras Tour show earlier this week. Her next stop is Cardiff on Tuesday before performing at the London stadium from June 21 to 23.

Tears welled up in Taylor Swift's eyes Saturday night. This comes mere hours following her ex-partner, Joe Alwyn, making his first public statement about their split. The notoriously private couple dated for six years, with fans often interpreting clues about their relationship in Taylor's music.

Also read: Ben Affleck ‘spends time with Jennifer Lopez’ at LA home right before ex Garner visits his rental house: Report

Joe Alwyn opens up about his breakup with Taylor Swift

Swift and Alwyn's relationship remained mostly a 'hush-hush' affair until it was reported in April 2023 that the couple had officially parted ways for reasons unknown. Speaking to The Times in an interview on Saturday, the actor said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

He went on to express the “unusual and abnormal in this situation” when “ just one week later,” the news lands in the public domain and now everyone outside can give their opinions on it.

Also read: Joe Alwyn denies visiting Black Dog pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's album while addressing his breakup with singer

Alwyn went on to detail how the severe public attention their relationship received played a role in their split. He believes their personal life was always under the microscope and exaggerated by the media. He acknowledged that some details will always remain private, and he's come to accept that. On a lighter note, he jokingly clarified that he's never been to the London pub, The Black Dog, which Taylor mentioned in her recent album and fans speculated that it was about him.