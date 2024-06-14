Taylor Swift fans shake Edinburgh with seismic activity with these 3 songs during Eras tour

Imagine dancing so hard that it triggers seismic activity. This phenomenon, previously viewed with disbelief, has become a recurring feat among Taylor Swift's dedicated fandom. During her recent Eras Tour shows in Scotland, the crowd's electrifying energy and boundless dance moves caused detectable seismic waves, recorded by instruments miles away. The U.K.'s National Earthquake Monitoring Agency subsequently provided an update on the event. Fans believe Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to Matty Healy during Eras Tour show in Paris

Taylor Swift fans shake Edinburgh with seismic activity

The British Geological Survey described Swift's Friday concert, attended by 73,000 fans, as "the most energetic," recording 23.4 nanometers (nm) of movement. This surpassed the measurements of “22.8 nm and 22.3 nm observed on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.”

According to the agency, vibrations were detected approximately 6 km away from Murrayfield Stadium, the venue where the Cruel Summer singer witnessed a couple's engagement for the first time, a rare moment due to the Scottish sun. The agency clarified that the instrument used to detect seismic activity is specifically designed to identify even the slightest movements from considerable distances. “The vibrations generated by the concert were unlikely to have been felt by anyone other than those in the immediate vicinity,” they added.

The three tracks of Taylor Swift that caused seismic stir

It wasn't just the crowd that was jumping during Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows – the ground was too! Scientists say the roar of the audience actually caused measurable tremors, especially during three mega-hits: Shake It Off (no surprise there!), ...Ready For It? and Cruel Summer. Apparently, the crowd's synchronised dance moves created the maximum energy when Swift belted out ...Ready For It? a song described with a fast tempo that had fans moving like a human power plant, generating as much energy as a bunch of car batteries! “The crowd transmitted about 80 kilowatts of power, or about the amount of power created by 10 to 16 car batteries, according to BGS.”

Taylor Swift's concerts and mini-earthquakes

Swifties energetic performances at the Edinburgh shows weren't the first time Taylor's fans have shaken things up. This UK tour, estimated to draw in over 1,2 Million concertgoers will wrap up with a record-breaking eight nights at London's Wembley Stadium. Back in 2011, fans of NFL player Marshawn Lynch caused tremors strong enough to register on a seismometer during a game, earning him the nickname "Beast Quake." But that record was swiftly broken by the Popstar’s Seattle gig. Her concert at Seattle's Lumen Field triggered vibrations that were picked up by the same seismometer, proving that music, not just football, can make the earth move.

Similarly, the Eras Tour's visit to Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in August generated equivalent vibrations from 70,000 fans in the stands. The song You Belong with Me produced the highest local magnitude, registering at 0.849 as per CBS. Taylor Swift during her Liverpool gig declared that Eras Tour will officially end in December with Vancouver, Canada being the last stop.